| 06.26.18
Shaun King talks about the Sarah Huckabee Sanders incident in which she was refused service at a Virginia restaurant. He poses the question, “At what point is it acceptable to say I cannot in good conscience serve this person a meal?”

Where would you draw the line?

Listen to Shaun’s take above.

One thought on “Shaun King: When Is It Ok To Say, “I Will Not Serve You”?

  1. L on said:

    The Ugly cow should’ve gone to CRACKER BARREL–she would fit right in at that POS restaurant!!!!!!!

    Boo Hoo Hoo, Sarah!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

