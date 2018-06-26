Shaun King talks about the Sarah Huckabee Sanders incident in which she was refused service at a Virginia restaurant. He poses the question, “At what point is it acceptable to say I cannot in good conscience serve this person a meal?”
Where would you draw the line?
Listen to Shaun’s take above.
One thought on “Shaun King: When Is It Ok To Say, “I Will Not Serve You”?”
The Ugly cow should’ve gone to CRACKER BARREL–she would fit right in at that POS restaurant!!!!!!!
Boo Hoo Hoo, Sarah!!!!!!!!!!