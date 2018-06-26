Jason Mitchell Clarifies Defending Roseanne’s Racist Tweet

Straight Outta Compton star Jason Mitchell offered some surprising words of support to Roseanne Barr on the red carpet at the 2018 BET Awards.

“I think it’s tough that society has come to a place where like, we can’t even take a joke anymore, you know what I mean? I grew up on Roseanne and I don’t see no wrong on Roseanne,” he told ET’s Nischelle Turner.

Mitchell continued, “I want us to all get along, you know what I mean? I think we should all be able to coexist and in the meantime, I’ll be able to joke about it because it’s funny.”

But he took to Twitter Monday to clarify his response when Turner mentioned that the new Roseanne spin-off without Barr was a go. Mitchell suggested Barr didn’t deserve the scorn.