Jason Mitchell Clarifies Defending Roseanne’s Racist Tweet

“Regarding Roseanne, I’ll admit I really wasn’t familiar with the tweet the interviewer was referring to when she asked me it. After reading it, it’s clear that what Roseanne said was wrong — even if she was joking, there is nothing funny,” he wrote.“I am happy for the cast and crew whose livelihoods were affected by her offensive tweet to have jobs again on The Conners spinoff… PS. Don’t let the internet let you all forget who I am.. playas f*** up,” Mitchell added.

Barr made headlines when she posted a tweet referring to former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the “Muslim Brotherhood” and “Planet of the Apes.” The 65-year-old faced instant backlash, and her series.

ABC swiftly canceled the “Roseanne” reboot and the comedian went on the defensive multiple times, once tweeting, “I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be,” she exclaimed. “One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.”Barr broke down earlier Sunday during a podcast interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and continued to defend herself against accusations of racism.

“God, it’s really hard to say all of this,” Barr started.. “I didn’t mean what they think I meant, and that’s what’s so painful. But I have to face that this hurt people — and when you hurt people, even unwittingly, there’s no excuse, so I don’t want to blabber off on excuses. I apologize to anyone who felt offended and thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean to my own ignorance.”

ABC recently announced that a spin-off of “Roseanne,” titled “The Conners,” was ordered to series, without her involvement.

