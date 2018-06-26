CLOSE
Gossip
Jason Mitchell Clarifies Defending Roseanne's Racist Tweet

Straight Outta Compton star Jason Mitchell offered some surprising words of support to Roseanne Barr on the red carpet at the 2018 BET Awards.

“I think it’s tough that society has come to a place where like, we can’t even take a joke anymore, you know what I mean? I grew up on Roseanne and I don’t see no wrong on Roseanne,” he told ET’s Nischelle Turner.

Mitchell continued, “I want us to all get along, you know what I mean? I think we should all be able to coexist and in the meantime, I’ll be able to joke about it because it’s funny.”

But he took to Twitter Monday to clarify his response when Turner mentioned that the new Roseanne spin-off without Barr was a go. Mitchell suggested Barr didn’t deserve the scorn.

“Regarding Roseanne, I’ll admit I really wasn’t familiar with the tweet the interviewer was referring to when she asked me it. After reading it, it’s clear that what Roseanne said was wrong — even if she was joking, there is nothing funny,” he wrote.“I am happy for the cast and crew whose livelihoods were affected by her offensive tweet to have jobs again on The Conners spinoff… PS. Don’t let the internet let you all forget who I am.. playas f*** up,” Mitchell added.

Barr made headlines when she posted a tweet referring to former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the “Muslim Brotherhood” and “Planet of the Apes.” The 65-year-old faced instant backlash, and her series.

ABC swiftly canceled the “Roseanne” reboot and the comedian went on the defensive multiple times, once tweeting, “I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be,” she exclaimed. “One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.”Barr broke down earlier Sunday during a podcast interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and continued to defend herself against accusations of racism.

“God, it’s really hard to say all of this,” Barr started.. “I didn’t mean what they think I meant, and that’s what’s so painful. But I have to face that this hurt people — and when you hurt people, even unwittingly, there’s no excuse, so I don’t want to blabber off on excuses. I apologize to anyone who felt offended and thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean to my own ignorance.”

ABC recently announced that a spin-off of “Roseanne,” titled “The Conners,” was ordered to series, without her involvement.

2 thoughts on “Jason Mitchell Clarifies Defending Roseanne’s Racist Tweet

  1. Passing Through!! on said:

    I’ll admit I really wasn’t familiar with the tweet the interviewer was referring to when she asked me it. After reading it, it’s clear that what Roseanne said was wrong
    ****
    So he had no idea what Rosanne tweeted? I don’t believe him there’s no way as big as that story was he didn’t know what she said. That was a coon moment and after he got called out for his tom foolery he backtracked on his comments. I guess her support for trump is a joke too, huh.

    Reply
  2. L on said:

    First of all, Roseanne WAS NOT JOKING when she made her infamous RACIST comments regarding Valerie Jarrett.

    Anyone who took her comments for a Joke is a damn fool!!!!!!!!

    Roseanne has always been nothing but TRAILER TRASH from the state of Utah!!!!!!!!!

    Screw Roseanne-with a GIANT BROOMSTICK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    The only folks who will miss her on the boob-tube are those who THINK like HER!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

