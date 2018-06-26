Immigrant Supporters Demand Parents’ Release, Protest Trump

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Immigrant-rights advocates asked a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border, as dozens of demonstrators decrying the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown were arrested Tuesday at a rally ahead of a Los Angeles appearance by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
The court action was brought by the Los Angeles-based pro bono law firm Public Counsel on behalf of three Central American mothers whose children were taken from them by U.S. authorities in May.
More than 2,000 children in all have been separated from their parents and placed in government-contracted shelters in recent weeks under a now-abandoned Trump administration policy toward families caught illegally crossing the border. Public Counsel demanded that the parents be released and immediately reunited with their children.
“These parents are terrified for their children and want nothing more than to ensure the scarring that this experience has already caused does not continue to inflict irreparable harm,” Judy London, a Public Counsel attorney, said in a statement.
The Justice Department declined to comment.
Amid an international outcry over the children’s treatment, President Donald Trump last week announced an end to the practice of separating immigrant families.
The Trump administration has instead asked the federal court in Los Angeles to let authorities detain families together for an extended period during immigration proceedings. Under a 1997 court settlement, children must be released from detention as quickly as possible.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Tuesday that his department still has custody of 2,047 immigrant children separated from their parents at the border. That is only six fewer children than the number in HHS custody as of last Wednesday.
On Tuesday, police arrested 25 demonstrators outside the U.S. attorney’s office in downtown Los Angeles. Sessions was scheduled to address the conservative Criminal Justice Legal Foundation at a hotel later in the day.
Protesters carried signs reading, “Free the children!” and “Stop caging families.” Clergy members blocked the street by forming a human chain while chanting, “Kids belong at home, not in cages.” They were calmly handcuffed by police and led away.
“They told us on no uncertain terms they wanted to be arrested,” said Deputy Police Chief Robert Arcos. “It was their desire to be arrested, it certainly wasn’t ours.”
10 Black Trump Supporters
10 Black Trump Supporters
1. Ben CarsonSource:Joe Raedle/Getty Images 1 of 9
2. Herschel WalkerSource:Ben Gabbe/Getty Images 2 of 9
3. OmarosaSource:Matthew Eisman/WireImage/Getty 3 of 9
4. Dennis RodmanSource:Larry Marano/WireImage/Getty 4 of 9
5. Stacey DashSource:Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty 5 of 9
6. Mike TysonSource:Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty 6 of 9
7. Terrell OwensSource:Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images 7 of 9
8. Azealia BanksSource:Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty 8 of 9
9. Latrell SprewellSource:Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images 9 of 9
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: George Walker
- Get Well Wednesday: What Aches And Pains You Should Take Seriously
- Man Found Dead At Home Of New York Giant Janoris Jenkins
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
One thought on “Immigrant Supporters Demand Parents’ Release, Protest Trump”
DNA TEST should be done to ascertain whether they are the PARENTS of the child, because CHILD SMUGGLING is big-time from Mexico & South America. The Birth Certificates are probably bogus also.