Earthquake Has Some Requests For Donald Trump!

Originals
| 06.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Comedian Earthquake calls in to kick it with the crew and lets Donald Trump know that if he wants to separate his children from him he won’t put up a fight! He shows the ladies of the TJMS some love and begs Tom to let him back on the cruise!

See Earthquake at The Comedy Zone in Jacksonville, Florida June 28- July 1.

Hear all of the jokes in the audio above.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Comedian Earthquake , Jacksonville , jokes , The Comedy Zone , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

9 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Earthquake Has Some Requests For Donald Trump!

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close