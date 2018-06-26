DL Hughley Show
DL’s GED Section: How Not To Get Shot

In recent months we have seen that the simplest places can be unsafe for people of color. DL lists all of the places that black people have been, minding their own business, when the police have been called on them. This list includes Starbucks, Waffle House, and selling water on your own front lawn. When the police are called on a black person the risk of fatality is increased tremendously.

DL’s new book, How Not To Get Shot: And Other Advice From White People, takes a satirical look at what happens when young people of color are dealt with harshly by the police.

Hear what he had to say about this topic above.

