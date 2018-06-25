CLOSE
On Screen
Powerful Trailer Released For ‘The Hate U Give’ [WATCH]

The first trailer for “The Hate U Give” has been released by 20th Century Fox, with its story line involving the unarmed shooting of a black teen a painful reflection of the current social climate.

Directed by George Tillman, “The Hate U Give” follows Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg) who is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends.

The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil by a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what’s right.

Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Common, Anthony Mackie, and Russell Hornsby round out the cast.

“The Hate U Give” opens in theaters October 19.

amandla Stenberg , Regina Hall , The Hate U Give

2 thoughts on “Powerful Trailer Released For ‘The Hate U Give’ [WATCH]

  1. tedgravely on said:

    The trailer is great. This is a complex issue. Many of us and our kids are struggling with weaving in and out of various cultures. Hope this doesn’t wrap up preachy and with a bow – life is not a 2hr movie. However, this can start another conversation in Families.

