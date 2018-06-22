Joe Jackson is reportedly suffering from terminal cancer and is currently in the hospital being visited by family members “flocking to his bedside,” according to TMZ.
Citing family sources, the website reports that the 89-year-old Jackson family patriarch has been battling the illness for a while, but it is currently at the end stages.
His wife, Katherine, has been at his bedside recently, and some of their children and grandchildren have also made the trip to the hospital, notes TMZ.
No word on how much time he has left to live, but doctors have reportedly talked to the family about his terminal condition.
4 thoughts on “Joe Jackson Reportedly Hospitalized With Terminal Cancer”
We ALL got some dysfunction in our families (not just the Jacksons) if you don’t know then you’d better ask somebody
I hope things gets better.
Everyone has an expiration date. I pray this isn’t a spectacle and handled discreetly. God breathed 89 years into this man. He was blessed to create a beautiful family with an understanding and kindhearted woman. God took his family from a bunch of nobodies in Gary Indiana to the top of the music world. The Jacksons are known worldwide. What did they do in return? They strayed in unimaginable ways. Facts aren’t criticism. They changed their complexions, underwent plastic surgery, numerous failed marriages, brothers sleeping with the other’s wife, and at least one illegitimate child. All in almost 9 decades. If he hasn’t made things right by now and repented; may God have mercy on his soul.
Stop with the change their complexions. MJ had a skin disorder (in his death report) and I do not see the others with change complexions (latoya wears a lot of make up. Plus when you start making money like that, you take care of your skin). To me, these people were no different than anyone else just that their business (lies or truth) was talked about more than ours. I have always said if ALL our lives were on tv, we all would look dyfunctions.