Kenny Gamble Talks About Philadelphia Juneteenth Musicfest and Parade

Originals
| 06.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Kenny Gamble calls into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about the Philadelphia Juneteenth Musicfest & Parade which kicks off on Friday, June 22, with a wreath laying ceremony. The parade and festival takes place on Saturday, June 23.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Kenny Gamble

One thought on “Kenny Gamble Talks About Philadelphia Juneteenth Musicfest and Parade

  1. L on said:

    I had no idea of all of the music Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff were responsible for
    until I heard his interviews with Tom Joyner and other disc jockeys.

    The Motown Sound from Detroit was just as important as TSOP.

    Gamble and Huff had a serious band behind their sounds-MFSB.
    Motown had The Funk Brothers.

    AWESOME MUSIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close