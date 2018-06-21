Kenny Gamble calls into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about the Philadelphia Juneteenth Musicfest & Parade which kicks off on Friday, June 22, with a wreath laying ceremony. The parade and festival takes place on Saturday, June 23.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
One thought on “Kenny Gamble Talks About Philadelphia Juneteenth Musicfest and Parade”
I had no idea of all of the music Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff were responsible for
until I heard his interviews with Tom Joyner and other disc jockeys.
The Motown Sound from Detroit was just as important as TSOP.
Gamble and Huff had a serious band behind their sounds-MFSB.
Motown had The Funk Brothers.
AWESOME MUSIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!