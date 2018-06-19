Rev. Al Sharpton Joins Social Justice Leaders To Protest Migrant Treatment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Calling on the Trump administration to end its “insensitive policy,” the Rev. Al Sharpton and a coalition of social justice leaders announced Tuesday that they plan to visit immigrant children separated from their families at the U.S. border with Mexico.
In a Capitol Hill news conference, Sharpton accused U.S. officials of applying a different standard to the children “because these are children of color.”
“There is a different policy here, and that is playing hardball with the future of these young people,” Sharpton said.
He said if Congress does not act soon, clergy and humanitarian groups would begin “waves of visits” to check on children at the border in Texas as early as Thursday, “to show the world that America has not lost its conscience or soul.”
When asked for details on the border visits, Sharpton’s spokeswoman, Rachel Noerdlinger, said the logistics were still being worked out.
Sharpton spoke with reporters amid national outrage over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” approach to illegal border crossings that has resulted in immigrant children being separated from their parents. Over the past several days, media have reported the sounds and images of weeping children being held at border facilities, some crying out for their parents.
“I cannot get the sounds of those children crying out of my head, because they were torn away from their mothers and their fathers,” said Vanita Gupta, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
President Donald Trump defended his policy during a speech Tuesday at the National Federation of Independent Business’ 75th anniversary celebration. While the separation of families needs to stop, Trump said, “we can’t let people pour in.”
“Politically correct or not, we have a country that needs security, that needs safety,” Trump said.
In addition to Gupta, Sharpton was joined by Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla. ; UnidosUs president Janet Murguia; National Coalition of Black Civic Participation president Melanie Campbell; Anti-Defamation League director Jonathan Greenblatt; Lawyers’ Committee on Civil Rights Under Law president Kristen Clarke; National Urban League president Marc Morial; NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. president Sherrilyn Ifill; and League of United Latin American Citizens’ chief operating officer Sindy Benavides.
Trump is under mounting pressure to reverse an immigration enforcement policy that has led to the separation of more than 2,300 migrant children from their families in recent weeks.
Murguia said the activists intend to continue pressing the president, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Department of Homeland Security to change the policy.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
17 thoughts on “Rev. Al Sharpton Joins Social Justice Leaders To Protest Migrant Treatment”
Y’all is ignorant – these illegals taking our ‘Bama phones, food stamps, welfare checks and other shit we git for free, and do crimes as much as we do, and get set free to do it again. Let’s not share all the free shit we don’t deserve with these illegals that getting over better than the rest of us!
Boy, it’s so obvious that you’re white. You sound stupid, scared and insecure. If you want to be black, go get a better education, b/c you’re shit is jacked. You also have to have a better mindset than that BS you’re talking about in your post. Pls stop associating black or brown ppl with that shit you’re talking. You’re so threatened, it’s not even funny. Who are you trying to convince? Us or you? Because you do know, know black or brown person believes you’re a black person. That’s why you sound stupid.
Dude, you sound stupid. Threatened, insecure, scared, white people stupid.
@ Phoenix Rising,
Dave is mac daddy posting under one of his many names. When he can’t intellectually debate he uses a different name to cosign his own bullshit. Different name same stupid.
CiscoKid maybe you are the one who should know better. The people at the border were not trying to enter this country illegally. They came seek asylum in this country or as refugees. We have allowed people seeking safe refuge in this country forever. It was this criminal administration that has been breaking laws themselves since they took office that turned this situation into a crisis.
Is Sharpton aware that it was the Democrats who were responsible for separating the children from their mouthers on the Democrat Plantation System in The Old South ?
Fast forward, it was President Wilson a Progressive, who re-instituted Segregation on the Federal Work Force.
Hit the Fast Forward button again: It was a Democrat FDR, who separated Japanese American families from each other and the personal & real property.
Fast Forward, once again: It was a Democrat, LBJ, who by sweeting the pot of Federal Entitlements, separated moms, and their babies from the biological fathers. Delegating the Negro Males to their former position of a hundred years ago. “Get over her boy” !
Fast forward to yesterday, it was the mulatto President whose administration put children in cages after separating them from their moms !
It must burn the Progressives throats to voice acknowledgement !
@Cajuan King
**
Fast Forward? Let’s rewind. The Democratic Planation system that you speak of was created by the racist Democrats/Dixicrats who switched and became RepubliKKKans after blacks were given civil rights, the right to vote and the right to join the military. And yes, LBJ was a racist ass Democrat as were Ronald Regan before he joined the RepubliKKKan party and formed the racist ass Conservatives that we have today. It’s funny how people like bringing up the past Democratic party but never mentioning that the parties switched and the “so called” Darling, walk on water legend Ronald Regan was part of that Democratic system that oppressed, hated and mistreated black people. President Obama never separated children from their parents, kids who showed up on the U.S doorstep already parentless were put in temporary shelters and reunited with their parents. trump is ripping children and babies out of the arms of their parents, Obama never did that. Stop trying to justify the actions of a mad man, a racist by Lying on President Obama and pointing out the actions of the Democrat party of a hundred years ago.
You are just another confused White guy !
“Immigrant families” are not separated. Immigrants are people who enter the U.S. through LEGAL channels. Adults who cross the border ILLEGALLY with a minor child are separated, but under specific circumstances. The writer of this article should know better.
They’re s a bill the thugs want to pass that would let the immigrants in, but not pay them for their labor. That sounds like slavey to me. They probably would be better off staying where they came from.
What Labor?, we already give them welfare at tax payer expense what do you call that?
D–you are absolutely correct. American agribusiness had employed–and still employs–the NEW SLAVE CLASS of migrant workers, who are mostly Latino populations from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras. This is the SLAVE LABOR that Agribusiness does NOT pay fairly; Agribusiness needs the slaves to pick American produce. You better believe that this so-called “ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY” is in reality, a ZERO TOLERANCE FOR PEOPLE OF COLOR POLICY. Any time you can strip children/youth away from their parents; lie to the parents; send the children/youth to anyone and any agency you arbitrarily decide; deport the parents WITHOUT THEIR OFFSPRING, you have the 21st-century American version of ETHNIC CLEANSING TO SUPPORT SLAVERY.
Here we go again !! another so called Black leader standing up people other than Black …i watched FOX news , CNN ,ABC,NBC and i did not see or hear 1 Hispanic leader come out against police brutality against Black men !!! NOT ONE !!! but here we are again , helping the media to take the attention away from the plight of black people and put it some where else ..we have been here 400 years and still no rights …we just got the right to vote 50 yrs ago..wake up !!
i did not see or hear 1 Hispanic leader come out against police brutality against Black men !!! NOT ONE
****
I totally agree, I do feel bad for the children but I agree with you on that. And a lot of the Hispanics voted for this fool.
This is one protest that I think Al Sharpton should sit-out.
First of all the immigrants are predominately Hispanics/Mexicans.
Neither of these ethnic groups has any love for African Americans.
The situation IS WHAT IT IS!!!!!!
Screw all of them who are being held. THEY SHOULD KEEP THEIR ASSES WHERE THEY BELONG!!!!!!!!!!!
No surprise Al (Tawana Brawley) Sharpton joins the idiot parade
The “zero tolerance policy” should be called by its true name: SLAVERY. Whenever one group decides that the “inferior group” should have their children removed from their parents, and the children can simply be “sent away” or “farmed out” to people and agencies, you have the classic recipe for the IMPLEMETATION OF SLAVERY.