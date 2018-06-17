6 Quick and Interesting and Health Facts Men Need to Know

June is Men’s Health month, and there quite a few facts about men’s health that might surprise you. Studies show that men, and especially African American men, don’t take their health as seriously as they should. That is one of the reasons why men black women outlive black men by five to seven years. Here are six interesting facts about men’s health you should know.

1. Men go to the doctor less often than women, and they do not make their health a priority.

2. Only 30% of a man’s overall health is determined by his genetics and 70% of a man’s overall health is controllable through his lifestyle.

3. Getting 5-7 servings of fruit and veggies is as simple as a glass of orange juice, one potato, one big carrot, half of an avocado, and a pear.

4. Men who don’t exercise or participate in some type of physical activity are 60% more likely to suffer from depression.

5. Men get acne too. It usually has to do with poor hygiene and a poor diet. Wash your face and exercise daily for fresh and clear skin!

6. African American men are more likely to die by suicide while African American women are more likely to attempt suicide.

SOURCE

SOURCE

SOURCE