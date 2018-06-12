Shaun King Talks About The Impact Of Trump’s Pardon Of Alice Marie Johnson

| 06.12.18
Shaun King talks about President Trump’s pardon of Alice Marie Johnson while shedding light on the Euka Wadlington story.

Shaun King

2 thoughts on “Shaun King Talks About The Impact Of Trump’s Pardon Of Alice Marie Johnson

  2. L on said:

    Chump is simply attempting to placate the African American community with the bogus idea that he really CARES about US.

    BULL–t!!!!!!

    For those of US who are “WOKE”–Chump pardoned this woman of color to MAKE HIMSELF LOOK GOOD!!!!!!!!!!

    As for Mrs. West visiting the WH and making her plea for Ms. Johnson’s freedom-one thing is certain–NONE OF Kim or KimYE’s kids will EVER be victims of:

    1. Racial Profiling
    2. Police Brutality
    3. Any form of OPPRESSION.

    Therefore, this was just another photo-op for Kim K. West!!!!!!!!!!!!

    While I am happy that Ms. Johnson’s LIFE-IN -PRISON without PAROLE was
    overturned and she was granted clemency, I STILL HAVE NO POSITIVE FEELINGS ABOUT THE CLOWN IN THE WH.

Close