Dr. Rainbow Barris Talks About New Book ‘Keeping Up With The Johnsons’

| 06.12.18
Did you know Black-ish was based on show creator Kenya Barris‘ real-life?

Barris and his wife, Dr. Rainbow Barris, have 6 children and the show reflects various aspects of their lives. Now, their story is being extended via a parenting book that looks through the eyes of Dr. Rainbow Johnson but was actually penned by Dr. Rainbow Barris.

Learn more about Keeping Up with the Johnsons: Bow’s Guide to Black-ish Parenting after listening to the interview above.

