Jay Z and Beyonce haven’t given us any new music to accompany the On The Run II tour, but we’ve found delight in all the photos coming out of the sold out concert series. This weekend, we got a glimpse into the Carter’s bedroom, when two intimate photos of Jay and Bey hit the net.

Can we say #mood #bodygoals and #relationshipgoals at the same time?

It seems like Jay and Bey have reached new heights in their marriage after the release of their therapeutic albums Lemonade and 4:44 and their love is even stronger. They even gave OTR fans a glimpse of their 10th anniversary vow renewal – complete with a glimpse of twins Sir and Rumi.

The Carters may not have given us any new music to jam out to, but their display of PDA is a further glimpse of their personal life. Are you feelin’ it?

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Jay Z & Beyonce’s Get Naked For ‘On The Run’ Tour Book was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: