Ex-NBA Star Matt Barnes Sues Ex-Wife And In-Laws For Fraud

Ex-NBA star Matt Barnes is accusing his ex-wife Gloria Govan and her parents of embezzling over $300,000 of his money to buy a home in California and now he wants them all her kicked out of the pad ASAP.According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Matt filed suit against Govan, her brother Lonnie and both of her parents accusing them all of fraud.

Barnes claims that during his marriage to Gloria, she plotted and schemed with her family on ways to steal his money.The scheme included “using a straw man” — in the form of Gloria’s brother — to purchase a home for Gloria’s parents with Matt’s signature used as a co-purchaser, despite him being unaware of the purchase.Barnes says his signature was forged and the defendants “masqueraded as Matt Barnes in order to advance their scheme of purchasing the property.

”According to the report, after the home was purchased, the title was transferred to Gloria and a company named Mengo LLC, which Matt says is a “mere shell company” created to shield the fraud. He also claims his name was removed from the title following the transfer.

Barnes alleges that over $300,000 was embezzled from his bank account and transferred to a private bank account set up by Gloria.

Now he’s suing for unspecified damages and for a court order stating he is the true owner of the home.

Meanwhile, Govan recently sued Matt for defamation, accusing him of trashing her on social media. She is now engaged to Barnes’ former teammate, former Lakers player and coach Derek Fisher.

