Black Chicago Police Superintendent Defends Cops Who Handcuffed 10-Year-Old Boy In Case Of Mistaken Identity

A Black Chicago Police Superintendent is speaking out in support of city police that mistook a 10-year-old for a suspect and handcuffed him.
According to the Chicago Sun Times, Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said the officers “followed all of the rules and protocols.”
“Keep in mind, this is difficult for an officer to tell right off the bat if you’re 10-years-old, 12-years-old [or] 14…So, they handcuffed the kid for safety reasons because he did match that description. They followed all the rules and protocols that we have in place. So, I’m not concerned about that at all,” Johnson said on Wednesday at a press conference.
However, he did express some empathy towards the young’s boy family for the ordeal.
“I can only imagine the mother’s and grandmother’s anguish that that child had to go through that situation. So, we’re investigating it, just to ensure that everything was done properly,” the superintendent said.
Last week, cell phone video surfaced of CPD cops handcuffing a terrified 10-year-old, Michael Thomas Jr., after they got calls about a boy, between the ages of 10-12, that was dressed in blue and carrying a gun in the area.
WMAQ-TV reported that Thomas initially ran away as they approached him, which police claim promoted them to cuff him and hold him against the police car, while they questioned him.
They didn’t find a weapon on the young boy.
Looking at the video, Michael’s uncle Victor, who confronted the officers, asked why his nephew was in cuffs in the first place.
“They’re telling them that someone called them saying that there is a 12-year-old black kid on a bike with all blue on had a gun,” the uncle says in the video.
“There was about five little Black boys with all blue on,” he added.
Despite CPD defending their actions, Thomas’ mother is clear: Her child, who was completely innocent, deserves a public apology.
“That’s our kid. They need to apologize,” Starr Ramsey recently told WMAQ.
“He’s going to be scared for the rest of his life now. I want answers. You can look at him and tell he’s not a teenager. Ten years old, you get handcuffed? You scarred him for life.”
Thomas also admitted to being traumatized.
“They put me in handcuffs. I was scared. I was crying,” the young boy stressed.
“They told me I escaped from juvenile and I had a gun. I said I didn’t escape from juvenile and I don’t have a gun…They handcuffed the wrong person.”
CPD claims they plan on reaching out to Thomas’ family.
8 thoughts on “Black Chicago Police Superintendent Defends Cops Who Handcuffed 10-Year-Old Boy In Case Of Mistaken Identity”
The black coon is more dangerous than the white devil.
Nothing but the truth Americanize!
I I am so sorry for what happened to that little boy I also lived in Illinois for a year-and-a-half that superintendent that’s in charge now was there then he was a A–kisser then and he obviously he’s still a A–kisser
The police department needs to do everything they can to ensure this young one gets whatever he needs to recover from the trauma caused by their mistake. In other words, behave like human beings who care about this baby.
They really should! The last statement about them “planning” to reach out to the family shows the level of regard they have toward the incident.
Yes, the black police officers are just as bad as the white one and sometimes more dangerous because they feel like they have something to prove. And sometimes that something to prove comes at the price eating their own. I remember NWA talking about how the black cop would treat you more harsh and violent to show off for his white cop buddies. When the black cop put that uniform on he’s one of them, he’s in unity with the racist. That’s why I wasn’t jumping for joy when Starbucks promoted the sister to a vice chair position because a lot of times these positions are just puppet seat fillers with no real voice, no real authority no power to bring significant change. But handcuffing and traumatizing a 10 year old child not even a teenager is unacceptable
Most Black men in leadership positions are puppets. Black police superintendents or chiefs, and black general officers in the United States military. They are so afraid to make decisions that rankle or piss off the white majority, that they will nod their head “yes” to the most ridiculous nonsense. There is no ten year old boy that will beat me fist feet and hands. No ten year old that I can’t quickly pat down and ascertain if he has a gun or skittles. None. They love to put our youth in handcuffs and they wonder why the young people despise police and run. What do you think he will do the next time he encounters the police – run, “call them pigs,” or give them the universal salute for screw you. They are earning the hate everyday. Why are they investigating when the superintendent already stated that the officer was justified? These neutered ignorant black hand puppets are the real danger to our community. It’s like the old black Baptist Minister in the old day. The white massa knew if they could buy them, the Minister would sell the congregation on some nonsense. So, my point is don’t trust skin folk until they earn your trust. These clowns will throw you under the bus in a New York minute. Remember the Philadelphia Police Chief started off backing the cops. The Starbucks CEO was horrified from the jump. Now the Philadelphia Police Chief altered the trespassing policy. That coward should have done that from the beginning. I promise, I found the number to the precinct and made numerous calls. He isn’t the leader for just black people, but he sure isn’t just the Chief in support of white abuse. Start challenging these buckwheats. As Django stated, “nothing lower than a black slaver.” In my opinion, the new slavers are black neutered hand puppets. They have strings pulling from head to toe.
new slavers are black neutered hand puppets.
**
Yep, Kanye West. And sadly believes that he’s a free thinker.