Morning Minute: A Poem For The NRA

Originals
| 06.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Chris Paul takes the NRA head on after he remixes one school’s emergency lock down poem that was originated for kindergartners.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Morning Minute

One thought on “Morning Minute: A Poem For The NRA

  1. hisv on said:

    !!!When, then, will America say that it is time to put an end to recursivetragedies on pupils who have become eternal terrified without help even underthe benches of their class; Wake up, the concerned citizens of the star emblem,not only as parents but also as rebellious to cry over the actions of themischievous! If each of us must have a suggestion, mine is this: On behalf ofmy three graduating children from different universities, from which thegovernment may seem too budgeted to deal with this emergency! But on our part,”we must have the desire to volunteer at the main entering of each communityinstitution to better check the bags of school children and, select availableteachers or remarkable followers of their behavior for this service, so noblein the manner of Baden Powell, to at least restore the confidence of the souland spirit of those innocent people who are aware of having however accepted tofulfill the duties of the stars and stripes! “Wake up, American citizens!Because the ocean is outrageously wide so as not to be traumatized by smallboats erupting !!! – Versaint

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close