Chris Paul takes the NRA head on after he remixes one school’s emergency lock down poem that was originated for kindergartners.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
One thought on “Morning Minute: A Poem For The NRA”
!!!When, then, will America say that it is time to put an end to recursivetragedies on pupils who have become eternal terrified without help even underthe benches of their class; Wake up, the concerned citizens of the star emblem,not only as parents but also as rebellious to cry over the actions of themischievous! If each of us must have a suggestion, mine is this: On behalf ofmy three graduating children from different universities, from which thegovernment may seem too budgeted to deal with this emergency! But on our part,”we must have the desire to volunteer at the main entering of each communityinstitution to better check the bags of school children and, select availableteachers or remarkable followers of their behavior for this service, so noblein the manner of Baden Powell, to at least restore the confidence of the souland spirit of those innocent people who are aware of having however accepted tofulfill the duties of the stars and stripes! “Wake up, American citizens!Because the ocean is outrageously wide so as not to be traumatized by smallboats erupting !!! – Versaint