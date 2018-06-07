White Rutgers Professor Says He’s ‘Resigning From His Race’ In F-Bomb Rant

A Rutgers University professor wanted to “resign from his race” Thursday because, he, too is tired of white people. Rutgers professor James Livingston’s comments came when he unleashed a hateful rant against his own race after buying dinner at a Harlem Shake restaurant in New York City.

“I am a white person [sic], for God’s sake, but can we keep them — us — us out of my neighborhood?,” James Livingston, a history professor and author, wrote on Facebook Thursday “I just went to Harlem Shake on 124 and Lenox for a Classic burger to go, that would [be] my dinner, and the place is overrun with little Caucasian a**holes who know their parents will approve of anything they do. Slide around the floor, you little s**thead, sing loudly, you moron. Do what you want, nobody here is gonna restrict your right to be white.”

Rutgers is now investigating Livingston’s rant and whether it is in violation of its discrimination and harassment policies, My Central Jersey reported.

Rutgers is investigating the Facebook post and whether professor James Livingston broke university discrimination and harassment policies. https://t.co/YaDTJp6op0 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 7, 2018

Livingston, who dropped an F-bomb in his rant and touched on white privilege, has already been punished by Facebook. He was blocked for 36 hours and contacted by social media platform in reference to its hate speech policy after it received a complaint about the man’s post.

The professor’s post comes after several educators have faced heavy criticism for their speech. Rutgers has now gotten more national attention with Livingston, who follows several other professors whose mouths have gotten them into trouble.

In December, Michael Chikindas, a Rutgers-New Brunswick tenured professor, was relieved of some of his responsibilities after posting anti-Semitic remarks on social media. Chikindas was “found to have posted extensive bigoted, discriminatory, and anti-Semitic material on social media” last year, according to Rutgers officials.

