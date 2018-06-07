Regina Belle Is Ready To Tell Her Story

App Feed
| 06.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Regina Belle has earned plenty of musical accolades but according to her there is still so much more to know about her.

Unsung is going to explore her music career from jumping on the music scene out of college to transitioning to gospel music.

The R&B legend called into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss her upcoming episode that airs Sunday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET/8C on TV One.

Check out the full interview above!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Regina Belle

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close