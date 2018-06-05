Just weeks after the body of 15-year-old Sadaria Davis was found, another young woman has gone missing on the West Side of Chicago. Shantieya Smith, 26, has been missing for more than a week. Her mother is speaking out and fears Smith’s disappearance is linked to others.
Smith’s mother Latonya Moore told WGNTV.com, “I’m praying she’s okay. I don’t want to think the worst, though.” WGNTV.com reports, she was “last seen with a man who has now changed his phone number and is not responding to Facebook messages. But he did send a text message to Smith through her goddaughter and threatened her, Smith said.
Fearing there is a link between her daughter and at least two other Black girls who have gone missing on the West Side of Chicago, she has reached out to community activists.
Robin Hood, a pastor and activist, told WGNTV.com, “Do we have a serial kidnapper? A serial killer? What’s going on? You can’t leave a community in fear without information. That’s unfair to this community.”
On April 25, 15-year-old Sadaria Davis vanished after leaving her East Garfield Park neighborhood in Chicago. On May 11, Davis’ body was found six blocks away from East Garfield Park in a vacant apartment. Rumors have been circulating online that Davis was mutilated and some of her organs were missing. NewsOne reached out to the Chicago Police Department and was told that they “cannot confirm those details and the cause of death is unknown.”
Anna Stanislawczyk, who was 18, went missing on March 16 and she has not been seen since.
See the news clip about Shantieya Smith below.
3 thoughts on “Are Black Women And Girls And Women Going Missing In Chicago?”
I’m with you on this one, Ted……..real brothers – step up!
The core problem is that 74% of black homes have no man in them.
Tragic. Men in the community need to step up. Take care of our women. Walk them to school, walk and pick them up at bus stops or when they are waiting for cabs. Our women and children are precious. Normally cowards don’t attack when a woman is escorted by a “Man.” I know we shouldn’t have to, but these aren’t normal times. My sister and I were only one grade apart in HS. We left the house at the same time. She might walk ahead or behind me with her friends, but I had her literal back everyday. When she became senior, miraculously my parents were able to get her a car. We might argue and fight at home, but in the streets we are thicker than peanut butter. Step up brothers!!