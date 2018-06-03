Another Chicago Teen Found Dead In Mysterious Circumstances

On April 25, 15-year-old Sadaria Davis was last seen leaving her East Garfield Park neighborhood in Chicago. Her friends and family had not heard from her since. Sadly, on May 11, Davis’ body was found six blocks away from East Garfield Park, according to the Chicago Sun Times. Little else was known about the teen’s death but reports on social media said Davis was mutilated and some of her organs were missing.

Twitter user @KingPowell19973 wrote, that Davis’ “fingers were cut off & some of her body parts were removed.” There were also reports that Davis was a friend of Kenneka Jenkins, another Chicago teenager whose body was found in a walk-in hotel freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, in September. Jenkins was 19 years old.

A vlogger named ChasingTruth claimed Davis’ body was possibly missing organs, which has also been reported on social media. In addition, there were multiple people calling for Davis’ story to receive more media attention.

A 15 year old acquaintance of Kenneka Jenkins was reported missing in April , and recently found in an abandoned building with her fingers and organs removed… why is this not national news? Her name is Sadaria Davis . — Kiyanne…🦄 (@_blackisgold_) May 31, 2018

#StopKillingBlackGirls ! R.I.P #SadariaDavis . Her story just like many others seem to not make the news or fail to get the right amount of press. This beautiful young lady’s life was taken and we need answers . pic.twitter.com/Ebig7WzTxa — The Mogul Minute (@TheMogulGirl) May 29, 2018

who is Sadaria Davis?? Retweet. pic.twitter.com/BP7IaonpzP — Sir Rafa Rutherford (@RafaDeLaGehteau) June 1, 2018

“Autopsy results were inconclusive,” According to WGNTV.com. “A police spokesman says there were no indications of how Davis died.”

As can be the case, sometimes social media is more accurate than police investigations. Regardless, even if these are rumors, there needs to be more transparency in this teenager’s death and an aggressive investigation. That combination could result in coverage from every news network and outlet.

Please spread the word about this story so if there is any legitimate information, the truth of her death can be revealed.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Another Chicago Teen Found Dead In Mysterious Circumstances was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Black America Web: