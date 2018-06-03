On April 25, 15-year-old Sadaria Davis was last seen leaving her East Garfield Park neighborhood in Chicago. Her friends and family had not heard from her since. Sadly, on May 11, Davis’ body was found six blocks away from East Garfield Park, according to the Chicago Sun Times. Little else was known about the teen’s death but reports on social media said Davis was mutilated and some of her organs were missing.
Twitter user @KingPowell19973 wrote, that Davis’ “fingers were cut off & some of her body parts were removed.” There were also reports that Davis was a friend of Kenneka Jenkins, another Chicago teenager whose body was found in a walk-in hotel freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, in September. Jenkins was 19 years old.
A vlogger named ChasingTruth claimed Davis’ body was possibly missing organs, which has also been reported on social media. In addition, there were multiple people calling for Davis’ story to receive more media attention.
“Autopsy results were inconclusive,” According to WGNTV.com. “A police spokesman says there were no indications of how Davis died.”
As can be the case, sometimes social media is more accurate than police investigations. Regardless, even if these are rumors, there needs to be more transparency in this teenager’s death and an aggressive investigation. That combination could result in coverage from every news network and outlet.
Please spread the word about this story so if there is any legitimate information, the truth of her death can be revealed.
10 thoughts on “Another Chicago Teen Found Dead In Mysterious Circumstances”
Dear Black America if you have young teen children who are of driving age tell them to check no in the organ doner box.Its a data base of organs.The white supremist has been selling and using black people organs for years.Stay Woke,Black America we have no friends.
Nobody is questioninh the source of these details. Second why has the family not spoken out? I dont automatically believe everything somebody posts on social media. Young girl goes off on her own secret rendezvous and the person she met killed her. No more no less. Anything beyond that requires PROOF. This rumour of missing parts and fingers would be in the report. Who saw it? Who’s seen the body? We run off too quick on people’s words without facts.report. Who saw the report? Who act
Sounds like Atlanta from the 80,s all over again
Black bodies coming up missing and no clues 🤔
Precious black organs for sale to highest bidder & they know the persons match before they even snatch them off the streets ” watch your children people 👀
The rich dieing don’t care where the parts come from as long as the DNA fits “
Awful, just awful!!! People, you can make an anonymous tip!! What if this was someone you loved and cared for??? This world is insane!! When will it end?? Humans have become the scum of the Earth!! Why are we here??!! To do this to one another???!!
What the hell are you all talking about?? ‘No Snitchin’??? If anyone has information about the innocent death of a person, we should break our neck getting to the police with that information. Why would we not, in an attempt to help the police to find the person(s) responsible? I can’t imagine that one would have that type of information and not share it with those who could make a difference. WOW!!
C’mon Perry, I can only assume you’re up on here trying to score some trim with your pathetic, pandering statements. You are entitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts. I commend you for not enabling “No snitchin”, but we own it, lock, stock, and barrel.
What a stupid statement coming from Mac Stupid. Since when did you become part of we…you’re racist hiding behind the internet. I am not a fan of not snitchin, that began with the police. They will never snitch on a bad cop.
And we never snitch on criminals, in fact, we lie to protect them. Michael Brown is a textbook example.
For so long, as a community, we have had a blind loyalty to “No Snitchin” Now we want cooperation with law enforcement? Can’t have it both ways depending on the direction of the wind.
Yes BET report stuff like this because our kids are important also and we need to let people to watch your kids because they are stealing our organs. BLM even if you don’t believe it