The Pennsylvania golf club that called the cops on five Black women golfers on April 21 may have to change its name to the Sunken Place Holes. Newly released 911 calls revealed that a man at the Dover Township’s Grandview Golf Club in York dropped a racist insult saying that one woman had no weapons “other than her mouth,” the York Daily Record reported.
Former York County Commissioner Steve Chronister, whose son and daughter-in-law own the Grandview course, made the craziest complaint about the women not keeping the pace of play during their visit. He and other golf club staff confronted the women about their so-called playing style, but the golfers stood up for themselves. The women, including York attorney Sandra Thompson, were not going to be punished for golfing while Black.
The women also posed no threat though Chronister tried to send a negative message about the women during the 911 call. He also tried to absolve the golf course of any guilt in the matter as well.
“She ran for judge. She’s an attorney. She knows it all,” Chronister told the dispatcher, referring to Thompson. “She totally thinks we’re being racist. We’re not being racist. We’re being golf course management that has to have play moving a certain way.”
The women publicly said that they felt discriminated against during their visit, and Chronister escalated the incident with the 911 call. If Chronister was somehow unaware that his actions were offensive, then the several golfers at the course who came to the women’s defense should have alerted him that he made the wrong moves.
911 Caller Says Black Woman Golfer Was Unarmed, ‘Other Than Her Mouth’ was originally published on newsone.com
2 thoughts on “911 Caller Says Black Woman Golfer Was Unarmed, ‘Other Than Her Mouth’”
“We’re not being racist.” Translation- they are being racist. Why call 9-1-1? Why not wait until they are finished playing, then pull them aside for a pleasant conversation? Can you imagine if someone with a smile on their face pull you aside and say ladies, I trust you enjoyed your round of golf. Come inside for some refreshments. Ladies can I ask that you play a little faster in the future or play in two different groups? Yep racist never approach you like they would if your skin was white. They demand or call the racist in uniform.
Claiming that the woman’s mouth was a weapon was NOT a racist statement. Let’s stop claiming everything and trying to make it racial.
Now that being said, people like Steve Chronister should be arrested for making calls to 911 like that. I thought there was already a law on the books in most states that charges callers for calling 911 with calls that are not emergent. And this was not even important, let alone an emergency.