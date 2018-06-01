That’s What You On: Kim Kardashian For Prison Fashion Reform?

| 06.01.18
Damon Williams thinks Kim Kardashian is more interested in prison fashion reform than helping save the grandmother locked behind bars.

Damon Williams , Funny Chair

One thought on “That’s What You On: Kim Kardashian For Prison Fashion Reform?

  1. jenny on said:

    Why is Kim only interested in helping this grandmother? Why isn’t she trying to get to the root of the problem which is lack of decent jobs, lack of decent housing? Why didn’t she team up with black nonprofits to address this problem? She doesn’t understand black struggles. This is just another white person pretending to help blacks. Unti the root problems are addresssed, blacks will continue to struggle.

