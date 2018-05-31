‘The Voice’ Is Looking For Contestants This Summer

Honey chile listen up, this may be your time to shine! We just learned that NBC’s ‘The Voice — the hottest singing competition on TV — with four of the most successful recording artists (Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton) serving as coaches, is hitting the road this summer and wants to audition bad-ass talent at their OPEN CALL AUDITIONS!

Does this sound like you?

If so, hurry and brush up on those vocal chords — after all, you don’t want to end up like Adele and Sza.

The show is searching for solo artists and duos that perform all types of music: pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, alternative, Latin, country, blues, indie.

The requirements include being legally present in the U. S., must be over the age of 13, and meet all other eligibility requirements.

So far they are set to travel to the following locations. Good luck!

Read more and learn about those additional requirements at EURThisNthat.

