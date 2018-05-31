Morning Minute: Why Won’t They Admit Trump Is A Liar

| 05.31.18
Comedian Chris Paul has had enough with people skirting around the fact that President Trump tells lies.

Morning Minute

2 thoughts on “Morning Minute: Why Won’t They Admit Trump Is A Liar

  1. Justbeingme on said:

    White privilege white america he gets away with everything he has racist republicans and white supremacy backing him. Had this been Barack Obama he would have been inpeached right away. Even though this country was built on the backs of brown people we are still not equal .

  2. The Truth on said:

    Because he’s a bully with All the Power. I feel as a man especially The Republicans who suppose to Protect the people have No Balls because they are afraid of him . They need to Understand 45 Actions effect All and more importantly THE CHILDREN SEEING HOW WE SET BACK AND LET HIM TELL LIE AFTER LIE AND HE’S THE LEADER AND OTHER COUNTRY LEADERS LAUGHING AT US…. IT’S UNACCEPTABLE!

