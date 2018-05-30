‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3, Episode 2 Recap: ‘Give Me What I’m Due’

And just that fast…we’re back with Episode 2 of the third season of Queen Sugar. In a sweet treat for all the QS fans, the season premiere is over two nights. So here we are with “Of Their Sojourn Here” the episode’s official title.

Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) has found out that Blue (Ethan Hutchinson) is not his biological son, which has to have some far-reaching emotional complications. But in true Ralph Angel style, he’s plowing ahead, although Blue has for sure chosen a strange time to start acting up. Ralph has his hands full these days. But good news is ahead – his parole officer informs him that his probation can end early if he hires some other ex-cons. But as with everything with Ralph Angel, this sounds like a good idea that may go badly.

I need RalphAngel to experience a win at some point this season. #QueenSugar — (future) doctor c. michael jones (@cjmjones) May 30, 2018

So on to the rest of the fam. Nova (Rutina Wesley) who is becoming just a li’l annoying – like, can she be vulnerable and human for once and not ALWAYS on a soapbox (Like that time with Remy from last season!) is of course, thrilled by the anthem protest, but not how the teens are being portrayed in the media. She wants to write a story but her paper’s blocking her as they lost advertising on her most controversial work. So while Nova has some decisions to make, Aunt Vi has some pies to make.

She’s been asked to up her order and promised prominent placement in the supermarket. But her oven is out so she heads to the High Yellow. But as you can expect, the owner, Clyde, ain’t hearing that. So Vi’s out of there for good (does this mean they’ve got to find a new hangout? I kinda like that spot.)

While Aunt Vi is trying to secure the bag, Hollywood (Omar Dorsey) has already secured it. He’s got his settlement check. Now you know how Black folks act when they get a settlement and Hollywood is no exception. We’re going shopping!

After his experience at the game, Micah (NIcholas Ashe) wants to go to public school. For him, it’s as much a step towards independence as it is a desire to be around people different from the ones he’s known all his life. But of course, Charley is against it. Micah enlists the help of his father, Davis, (Timon Kyle Durrett) who suggests that he approach Charley logically. She still ain’t feeling it.

Remy, instead of becoming Charley’s lover, has instead become her biggest critic, because he believes her alliance with the Landry family will come back to haunt her. She’s already being haunted by Jacob Boudreaux (Lea Coco) who may be a nice guy in real life but plays creepy quite well. He reminds her that they share a secret, while making that secret seem illicit. Chill, dude, you ain’t getting nothing but a check from Charley.

1 2Next page »

Also On Black America Web: