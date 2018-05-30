‘Queen Sugar’ Recap: Season 3, Episode 1: Does The Truth Set You Free?

The Bordelons are back and in the season 3 opener, it looks like we are in for another complicated ride with this interesting, perplexing, fascinating and sometimes, frustrating group. Nova (Rutina Wesley) is hell-bent on her activism, as usual, after dumping her white police boyfriend Calvin (Greg Vaughan) for the cause after he professed his love and left his wife last season. (Damn shame, they had such amazing chemistry.) Right before a story is rejected by her newspaper, she finds out that a New York publishing house wants to sign her to a book deal.
It could be a dream come true for Nova, but we suspect that although they want to make her the next Ta-Nehesi Coates, a white editor might be an issue. Well, she’s not sure if she wants the deal just yet. Oh, Nova, go ahead and get that money!
Money is flowing these days around the Bordelon family. Even though her man Hollywood (Omar Dorsey) is getting a big settlement check from the oil rig explosion, Aunt Vi (Tina Lifford) is doing fine on her own. She’s got the pie business. Meanwhile, her man is hovering around her like she’s a delicate flower just because of her lupus diagnosis. But c’mon, Vi’s pretty strong. She wants Hollywood to give her some room. But he’s not having it because that ain’t the kind of man he is. Oh, we feel it, Hollywood.
Charley (Dawn Lyen Gardner) and Micah (Nicholas Ashe) have moved into a big, pretty mansion and out of the mill. Now that she’s in partnership with the shady Boudreaux family, we can’t blame her for wanting some space away from work. (Her kitchen, though!!) She signs the deal with them for the mill, holding on to her 1% ownership ask, knowing that it will give her access to the financials.
So she’s surprised to find out the Landry family is in debt after they’ve put up a big stake to partner with her. Uh-oh. Let’s hope that wasn’t just as smooth a chess move on their part. Remy (Dondre Whitfield) ain’t feeling Charley or the Bordelons at this point. He won’t even sit with the family when they see him out. Guess he’s set up to be the #1 hater this season.
Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) is having some issues with Darla (Bianca Lawson) gone. He’s still fine as hell, though and the local women are smelling him like a shark smells blood now that he’s single. But don’t get caught up ladies, Ralph Angel ain’t hardly in an emotional place to settle down.
With Darla just away as far as Blue knows, he’s becoming a different child – acting out, not following directions and generally giving Ralph Angel a hard time. With everyone else caught up in their own lives, they don’t have a lot of time to step in and help, so Ralph is doing the best he can. But it might be time for Blue to get an old-school beating. Maybe time outs are just not working.
A Black Lives Matter anthem protest happens at a big high school basketball game attended by the whole family. This protest inspires Micah (Nicholas Ashe) and goes well with his new hobby – photography. His mother, meanwhile, has hired someone to find out what’s going on in the police department. And guess what, turns out a whole damn lot. The officer who traumatized Micah has done it to others. And somebody got it on tape.
But this episode’s most devastating moment is when Ralph Angel gets the results of his paternity test. He is NOT Blue’s biological father. Wow. We didn’t see that one coming. Ralph Angel doesn’t expect it to change things, but man, he could be so wrong about that.
Here’s to another season of the Bordelon fam!
