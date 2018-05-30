Luenell: People Need To Take More Responsibility For What They Tweet

App Feed
| 05.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Comedian Luenell calls into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to give her take on her friend Roseanne Barr’s tweet that lead to her show’s cancellation.

luenell , Roseanne Barr

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close