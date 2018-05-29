CLOSE
Televangelist Jesse Duplantis Says He Needs $54 Million For A Private Jet

Meet the white Creflo Dollar!

Money-hungry preachers come in all shades. In 2015, you had Creflo Dollar who claimed he needed a $65 million private jet, which he ultimately did get. Now, there is white Louisiana-based televangelist who is asking his followers to give him $54 million for his own personal plane. Jesse Duplantis has several reasons why he needs a jet and one of them has to do with demons.

Duplantis, 68, posted a dramatic video begging for the coins.

“I really believe that if the Lord Jesus Christ was physically on the Earth today, he wouldn’t be riding a donkey,” he suggested “He’d be in an airplane flying all over the world.”

He also told his “disciples” he needed the jet to so he “can go anywhere in the world in one stop.”

Jesse Duplantis

Source: YouTube screenshot / Jesse Duplantis

But get this — he’s owned other jets.

“You know I’ve owned three different jets in my life and used them and used them and just burning them up for the Lord,”Duplantis babbled.

He was asking for a Dassault Falcon 7X, which is a three-engine jet with a range of 5,950 nautical miles. It has customizable cabins and can accommodate 12 to 16 passengers.

Why can’t Duplantis fly commercial like the majority of people on God’s green earth, you ask? Back in 2015, he argued — along with another private jet-loving preacher from Texas named Kenneth Copeland — that he must be in a private plane because commercial flights are full of “a bunch of demons.

Maybe Duplantis and Creflo can go on a world tour together  – jet-setting across the globe spreading the doctrines of capitalism and lies in the name of Jesus.

3 thoughts on “Televangelist Jesse Duplantis Says He Needs $54 Million For A Private Jet

  2. Olivecreec on said:

    Oh God please savehim. He knows what he is doing. If a donkey was good enough for the Lord its good enoughfor him. Or does he think he is more worthy than Jesus. He hasjust proved himself to be a scam artist. Shame on him. We need to prayfor his misguided flock.

    Reply

