Justice was handed down on Friday when a white man who has been harassing his Black neighbors in Pennsylvania got sentenced to prison time. Despite his tears, the judge had little mercy on the 45-year-old.
Antonio and Biafra Baker and their children were harassed by their neighbor Robert T. Kujawa, according to the Morning Call. The Bethlehem Township family claimed Kujawa damaged their property, put Confederate flags in his window and hurled racial slurs at them — including calling their son the N-word. The Bakers bought a security system, lighting and a fence to protect themselves, but were too afraid to let their children play in the yard.
A judge on Friday found Kujawa guilty of felony charges of ethnic intimidation, stalking and harassment. He received two to four years in state prison. This was his third charge. He was “convicted twice before of crimes against the Bakers. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to harassment. In 2015, he admitted to reckless endangerment,” the Morning Call reported. He was on probation when he began harassing the Bakers again.
Kujawa reportedly put on a performance in the courtroom.
“I never intended for it go to this extent,” he said. “I’m really remorseful. I’m really sorry that it got to this point.”
His wife, Barbara Kujawa, who was joined by their daughter in the courtroom testified that he was a good husband and father.
“We’re a family,” she said. “We’d like to stay a family.”
How can you be a good husband and father if you can’t even be a good neighbor?
Man Begs For Mercy After Prison Sentence For Racist Attacks was originally published on newsone.com
2 thoughts on “Man Begs For Mercy After Prison Sentence For Racist Attacks”
To what extent, exactly, did he intend this to go? His lying ass is not sorry. He just thought he’d be able to plead guilty, get probation and continue on behaving like a knuckle dragger. I hope he has to serve every minute of a four year sentence, being subjected to the kind of misery he served this family, with a swift kick in his ass thrown in on a daily basis. Sorry piece of sewage doesn’t realize he’s lucky to be alive to plead for his worthless life. He could very well have had his sorry carcass carved up and dumped into the nearest landfill for acting like a swine. Dumb bastard.
This is what racial hatred does people!!! He should have gotten a longer sentence!! Really, you worthless human being?? Let’s see how you get along with the other inmates, Missy!!! Lol!