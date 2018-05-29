Man Begs For Mercy After Prison Sentence For Racist Attacks

Justice was handed down on Friday when a white man who has been harassing his Black neighbors in Pennsylvania got sentenced to prison time. Despite his tears, the judge had little mercy on the 45-year-old.

Antonio and Biafra Baker and their children were harassed by their neighbor Robert T. Kujawa, according to the Morning Call. The Bethlehem Township family claimed Kujawa damaged their property, put Confederate flags in his window and hurled racial slurs at them — including calling their son the N-word. The Bakers bought a security system, lighting and a fence to protect themselves, but were too afraid to let their children play in the yard.

A judge on Friday found Kujawa guilty of felony charges of ethnic intimidation, stalking and harassment. He received two to four years in state prison. This was his third charge. He was “convicted twice before of crimes against the Bakers. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to harassment. In 2015, he admitted to reckless endangerment,” the Morning Call reported. He was on probation when he began harassing the Bakers again.

Kujawa reportedly put on a performance in the courtroom.

“I never intended for it go to this extent,” he said. “I’m really remorseful. I’m really sorry that it got to this point.”

His wife, Barbara Kujawa, who was joined by their daughter in the courtroom testified that he was a good husband and father.

“We’re a family,” she said. “We’d like to stay a family.”

How can you be a good husband and father if you can’t even be a good neighbor?

