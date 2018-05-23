Guy Torry has one message for people out there who will not be invited to a barbecue this holiday weekend – DO NOT CRASH THE BARBECUE.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
3 thoughts on “If Guy Were You: Don’t Crash The Barbecue!”
Guy is hilarious. As long as he has God, he possess more than IT Factor. Keep moving Guy no matter what. Remember you’re loved by many. Philippians 4:13
@ Trinia, for me his delivery is just LAME, WEAK. Just because he believes in GOD does not qualify him to be a comedian as u are contending.
GUY IS NOT FUNNY or He Don’t Have the IT FACTOR to be a Comedian.