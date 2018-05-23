If Guy Were You: Don’t Crash The Barbecue!

| 05.23.18
Guy Torry has one message for people out there who will not be invited to a barbecue this holiday weekend – DO NOT CRASH THE BARBECUE.

3 thoughts on “If Guy Were You: Don’t Crash The Barbecue!

  1. Trinia on said:

    Guy is hilarious. As long as he has God, he possess more than IT Factor. Keep moving Guy no matter what. Remember you’re loved by many. Philippians 4:13

    Reply
    • Willie on said:

      @ Trinia, for me his delivery is just LAME, WEAK. Just because he believes in GOD does not qualify him to be a comedian as u are contending.

      Reply

