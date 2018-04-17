CLOSE
Life & Style
Home > Life & Style > Health & Wellness

Get Well Wednesday: Why African-Americans Need Bone Marrow Donors

Donating bone marrow could save lives.

Leave a comment

Too  many African-Americans languish on bone marrow donor lists because there are fewer African-American donors. For 8-year-old  Darian Smith, that deficiency is a life or death issue. Darian is on the donor list, hoping to find a match, but only if more African-Americans would consider becoming donors.

Darian and his doctor, Alecia Nero, hope that African-American will consider becoming bone marrow donors. One of the common diseases that require bone marrow donors is sickle-cell, a disease that impacts them exclusively.

Darian Smith’s Story:

  • Darian Smith was diagnosed with sickle-cell disease when he was only two weeks old.
  • A bone marrow transplant is the only known cure for sickle-cell disease, which largely affects the African-American population. Approximately 1 in every 365 black children is born with the disease.
  • Since the search for a donor began, two matches have been identified but unfortunately, both were unavailable to donate.
  • Darian’s family has teamed up with DKMS, the nonprofit leading the fight against blood cancer, to find his lifesaving match and urge individuals to join the registry.
  • DKMS is an international non-profit that recruits bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life and raise funds to match donor registration costs.
  • Approximately every 3 minutes, a person in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer or blood disorder.
  • More than 170,000 Americans are diagnosed with blood cancer each year.

70% of blood cancer patients in need of a bone marrow transplant must rely on someone from the national registry as a match.

12,000 new searches for transplants are initiated every year.

 Unfortunately, Darian’s background makes it more difficult to find a match.

While patients find the best match in those who share the same ancestry, minorities are severely underrepresented in the bone marrow registry, greatly reducing their odds of finding a match.

African-Americans,  for example, make up only 7% of the donor registry pool.

There is an urgent need for minorities to join the bone marrow registry to help save patients like Darian, who desperately want to live a “normal kid’s life.” All it takes to register a simple swab of the cheek.

 Registering as a DKMS Donor Is Easy:

One simple swab is all it takes to be a potential lifesaver.

 Registering as a bone marrow donor through DKMS is a very simple process:

§he donor journey begins with a swab of the cheek that takes less than 60 seconds and can be the action that leads to a lifesaving transplant.

This can be done at a drive, or by registering online at dkms.org.

 Anyone in good general health who is between the ages of 18-55 can register.

You can also visit Darian’s virtual DKMS donor drive to register: https://getinvolved.dkms.org/DarianSmith

 Globally, DKMS has registered more than 8 million people.

Local Donor Drive Locations:

Wednesday, April 18 from 3:30pm – 5:30pm – Donor drive at St Philip’s School

Address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, Dallas, TX 75215

Sunday, April 22 from 2pm – 5pm – Donor drive at Joy Tabernacle Empowerment Center

Address: 3203 Holmes St. Dallas, TX 75215

Dr. Nero answers questions from the text Tom club.

bone marrow , Darian Smith , Get Well Wednesday , Sickle Cell

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

One thought on “Get Well Wednesday: Why African-Americans Need Bone Marrow Donors

  1. Bama Sailor on said:

    I am a donor, 2011. I had signed up for a registry while in the military and after many year ( had retired from service) I was called and I answered. My only regret was not getting in touch with the patient.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close