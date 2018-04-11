Anika Noni Rose Is Returning To The Stage In ‘Carmen Jones’

Anika Noni Rose is returning to the stage for a musical theater performance. The Tony-award winning actress will be starring in the off-Broadway production of Carmen Jones.

This will be her first musical performance since winning a Tony-award for her 2004 performance of Caroline or Change by Tony Kushner according to Deadline.

John Doyle of the Classic Stage Company will be the artistic director with Bill T. Jones as the choreographer. Starting June 8, the musical performance will open in New York since its 1943 beginning.

Carmen Jones takes place in the South as war wages overseas during World War II. Carmen Jones is a factory worker who finds herself in a love triangle with a fighter and an airman. Carmen the opera has been adapted from its original story in Spain to World War II with an all-Black cast.

Joining Rose on stage will be David Aron Damane, Erica Dorfler, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Justin Keyes, Lindsay Roberts, Soara-Joye Ross, Lawrence E. Street and Tramell Tillman.

Opening in New York on June 8, the show will run through July 29. If you’re in New York this summer and want to take in a show, get your tickets here.

(Source: Deadline )

(Photo Credit: Laurence Agron / PR Photos)

