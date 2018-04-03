Black Moms Matter: Have You Ever Lost Your Kid?

4/3/18- Ever lose your kids while shopping? Happens to a lot of people all the time. Kym doesn’t have to worry because where ever her son wanders off to he’ll be returned or be in Starbucks. Sherri however, doesn’t consider it lost if she’s hiding.

