Black Moms Matter: What Would You Tell Your Pre-Motherhood Self?

App Feed
| 03.29.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

3/29/18-  Motherhood is a beautiful thing to experience, but sometimes mothers feel like they could have had more advice before going down that road. What would you tell yourself before motherhood? The first thing out of Kym and Sherri’s mouth was, “don’t do it!”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Baby Makers: Celebs Who Have 4 or More Kids

33 photos Launch gallery

Baby Makers: Celebs Who Have 4 or More Kids

Continue reading Black Moms Matter: What Would You Tell Your Pre-Motherhood Self?

Baby Makers: Celebs Who Have 4 or More Kids

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

advice , Black Moms Matter , Funny Chair , Kym Whitley , Pre-Motherhood , Sherri Shepherd

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close