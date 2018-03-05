Tiffany Haddish Makes Oscars Fashion Moment With Used Dress

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s not often the dress that steals the show at the Oscars isn’t even new.
But that’s what happened Sunday when comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish strode on stage in a $4,000 white Alexander McQueen dress she’s worn publicly at least two other times, widely considered a faux pas in Hollywood.
Haddish wore the dress at the premiere of “Girls Trip” in July. She wore it again during her stint as host of “Saturday Night Live” in November — and dedicated half her opening monologue to it.
“My whole team told me, ‘Tiffany, you cannot wear that dress on ‘SNL,’ you already wore it. It’s taboo to wear it twice,” Haddish said on “Saturday Night Live.”
“I said, ‘I don’t give a dang about no taboo, I spent a lot of money on this dress,'” Haddish said. “This dress cost way more than my mortgage.”
She then went on to detail where else she would wear the dress: at a bat mitzvah, at her own wedding, and even at her own funeral one day.
“If I die and even if I become fat as hell — if I’m the biggest, fattest — I don’t care,” she said. “When I’m laying in that casket, guess what’s going to be laying on top of my fat-ass body? This dress.”
She’d apparently wear it to the Oscars, too.
Not only that, she walked out on stage wearing slippers and carrying her gold high heels, as did her co-presenter, Maya Rudolph.
“We are so happy to be here but our feet hurt,” Haddish said.
Earlier in the evening, Haddish walked the red carpet in a much different outfit, a traditional Eritrean dress, wrap and headpiece dedicated to her father, who died last year.
“He said one day I would end up here and if I ever end up at the Oscars to honor my people, so I’m honoring my fellow Eritreans,” she told ABC.
The 38-year-old Haddish, who became a breakout star after stealing the show in “Girls Trip,” has spoken often about her upbringing, which included time in foster care and getting into trouble in school.
Her continued authenticity despite her growing celebrity has helped her stand out in Hollywood.
She joked to The Associated Press in July that her bank account “don’t show movie star yet.”
“That’s the part I’m waiting on,” she said. “When do that happen? They say like nine months. It’s like a baby. I’m waiting for the delivery.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Drake’s “KiKi” Has Been Revealed & It Appears She Loves Him And Is Definitely Riding
- Roland Martin, Angela Yee, Ben Crump Set For TV One’s ‘The State Of Black America Town Hall’
- Charlamagne Tha God’s Rape Allegation Sparks Petition Calling For His Firing
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
15 thoughts on “Tiffany Haddish Makes Oscars Fashion Moment With Used Dress”
I love Tiffany Haddish; she is unique and does her own thing irrespective of whether it’s the norm or not👍😎
I am with you Tiffany on wearing your dress as many time as you want to. I love a frugal person. I married a Chinese man who is very frugal and I loved it! He thought me how to save a lot. The most important things in life are learning how to give back to society. There are so many people around the world and here in America who need clothes, shelter and food, but yet still we spend and waste our money on things we can’t take with us when we leave this earth. I am not saying that we can’t enjoy our money that we for, but learn how to spend it wisely.
We complain when someone act fake, we complain when someone is “real”, we complain when celebs spend a lot of money on outfits and now we are complaining because a celeb who spent thousands of dollars on a dress and choose not to waste it and wear it over. HUH.
I understand keeping it real, but come on Tiff you can afford another outfit, regular people like us buy different outfits to go to church you have arrived you are at the Oscars get another dress!
Tiffany has used humor to thrive, despite having a rough start in life. We like to cheer for the underdog. I’m happy for her, but she is just too much. Her personality is almost manic. Call it real if you want to, but it’s going to be hard to fly that high for too long. Hope she is able to learn to pace herself.
Tiffany needs some training She is too ghetto its very Embarrassing She no class She should take tips Classy ladies such as Gabielle Union Tiffany doesnt know How to speak and when she should shut She dounfs very uneducated
Love the dress…Love Tiffany
Good for Tiffani for being true and saving money when she can, if more Stars would follow suit, they would not lose their biggest Possessions, such as their homes, etc. However, I simply don’t understand What’s Up With The With The Tongue Biz, I think we all know what that means by now, Tiffany, so keep It In Your Mouth!!
I like that’s she’s so real, but sometimes it is a bit much. Actually, we don’t know how many offers may have been rescinded or not even offered because someone may have been put off by her over-the-top realism! I wish her all the best and yes, I am a fan!
Glad she is staying true to herself. Love her realism. She’s not fake.
Not a good look.
Love Tiff,but the dress sucks.
To thine own self be true……..and it hasn’t failed her yet.
Off the chain!!! But loving it
I like her attitude.