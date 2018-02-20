Get Well Wednesday: Why Your Kids Need To See The Dentist

February is not just Black History Month, it’s also National Children’s Dental Health Month. Here’s why you should

WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT TO RAISE AWARENESS DURING NATIONAL CHILDREN’S DENTAL HEALTH MONTH?

A: Tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease in the country. When people hear the word chronic disease in kids they think asthma, but tooth decay or cavities is more prevalent than asthma. So for this reason alone we have to raise awareness.

WHY ARE CHILDREN OF COLOR AT GREATER RISK FOR TOOTH DECAY AND WHAT CAN BE DONE ABOUT IT?

Let’s face it – disparities exist. We have things like poverty in our communities, lack of access to care, and behavioral factors that are preventing our kids from getting the basic care that they need.

But let’s talk about 3 things that are either working currently or need to be implemented to tackle the disparities- 1.mobile dentistry is on the rise 2. We need better collaboration between medical doctors and dentists 3. Trust has to be placed back into the community.

WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT TO RAISE AWARENESS DURING NATIONAL CHILDREN’S DENTAL HEALTH MONTH?

Tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease in the country. When people hear the word chronic disease in kids they think asthma, but tooth decay or cavities is more prevalent than asthma. So for this reason alone we have to raise awareness.

AS WITH MOST THINGS, PREVENTION IS KEY. WHAT ARE SOME TIPS YOU CAN SHARE FOR GETTING CHILDREN TO ENJOY TAKING CARE OF THEIR TEETH?

You can find these tips in detail at kidsallsmiles.com

It’s important to remember that our babies are watching our every move, so if you don’t make taking care of your teeth a priority, they won’t be concerned about their teeth either.

Your routine of brushing and flossing twice a day doesn’t have to be boring. Incorporate music, singing, and dancing.

Remember 1 is the magic number.

Limit sugar intake. Rinse with water after eating and drinking

Your babies shouldn’t sleep with bottles.

See the dentist regularly. It’s a team effort.

Check out the video at kidsallsmiles.com

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dr. Jarrett answers your ‘Text Tom’ question on the next page.

1 2Next page »

Also On Black America Web: