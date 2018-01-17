British Model Stabbed To Death By Fashion Rival

The murder of an upcoming British model Harry Uzoka on a London street left the fashion world devastated this week. But in an even more tragic twist, his murderers turned out to be two other models.

It’s suspected that Uzoka, 25, a model with Britain’s Premier agency who had walked runways for Zara and Mercedes, was killed because he was a rival of IMG model George Koh, 24, who worked with Louis Vuitton and Paul Smith and was arrested along with Johnathan Okigbo.

According to multiple reports, Uzoka was found collapsed in the Shepard’s Bush area of London after a single stab wound.

British model Jourdan Dunn tweeted her shock.

Rest in Paradise Young King 👑🌹 pic.twitter.com/VUdMPpb5Vo — Jourdan Dunn (@missjourdandunn) January 12, 2018

As did the denim brand Everlane who Uzoka had worked with:

We’re deeply saddened to hear about Harry Uzoka’s passing. He was a wonderful model but even more so a good person and a pleasure to work with. There’s so much more behind the person you’ve seen in our campaigns. Thank you, Harry, for being such a great person. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PpbwhbgYXr — Everlane (@Everlane) January 12, 2018

Uzoka’s girlfriend provided a heartwrenching post of memories as well.

The suspects, Koh and Okingbo, are scheduled to be in court Thursday.

