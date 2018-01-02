Get Well Wednesday: Don’t Sweat It

It may be cold out right now but that doesn’t keep some people from sweating. It’s a condition called hyperhidrosis and if you have it, you know how embarrassing it can be. Dr. Rani Whitfield shares more about the condition and how to combat it.

WHAT EXACTLY IS HYPERHIDROSIS?

Hyperhidrosis (hi-pur-hi-DROE-sis) is abnormally excessive sweating that’s not necessarily related to heat or exercise.

WHEN DOES HYPERHIDROSIS HAPPEN?

Excessive sweating happens when a person sweats more than is necessary. Yes, it’s necessary to sweat. Sweating cools the body, which prevents us from overheating. People who have hyperhidrosis, however, sweat when the body does not need cooling and this can happen at any time, especially when someone is nervous.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF HYPERHIDROSIS?

Clammy or wet palms of the hands; Clammy or wet soles of the feet; Frequent sweating; Noticeable sweating that soaks through clothing

CAN HYPERHIDROSIS BE CURED?

There is no cure for hyperhidrosis but there are treatments available such as botox injections and iontophoresis.

IS HYPERHIDROSIS A COMMON THING?

An estimated 2%-3% of Americans suffer from excessive sweating of the underarms or of the palms and soles of the feet.

