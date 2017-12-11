Scores of A-list celebs have reached out to a young Knoxville, Tennessee boy who shared a heartbreaking video recounting his experience of being bullied at school – but past photos of the boy’s family posing with the Confederate flag has caused some to debate whether African Americans celebs should voice their support.
Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Heather Headley and a number of black athletes have joined the multitude of famous names supporting elementary school student Keaton Jones. On Friday, his mom, Kimberly Jones, posted his tearful video on Facebook, shortly after picking up Keaton from school because he was too afraid and upset to go to lunch. Keaton describes having milk poured on him and being called ugly for the head scars left from a tumor operation.
“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?,” Keaton asks. “What’s the point of it? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to ’em? It’s not okay. It’s not okay! People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault.” The boy also says, “They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends.”
In a message accompanying the video, Kimberly Jones wrote, “My kids are by no stretch perfect, and at home, he’s as all boy as they come, but by all accounts he’s good at school. Talk to your kids. I’ve even had friends of mine tell me kids were only nice to him to get him to mess with people. We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere.”
Watch below:
20 thoughts on “Bullied Tennessee Boy’s Mom Embraces Confederate Flag, Black Celebs Question Support”
S.d im witchu
Trash is as trash does! Imagine the black folks, who know about bullying, to then contribute money to the Go Fund me page, which I would like to know what she planned on doing with that money, start a support group for bullied kids? Yeah right! Then to discover that family’s support of the confederate flag after the supportive tweets … tsk tsk tsk. She used her son’s unfortunate experience to “gyp” the public. Like I said, trash is as ….
kids were only nice to him to get him to mess with people.” What exactly does that mean?
In the first article I saw with this video, I said ummm okay whatever, another kid being bullied because he has scars and such, not fair to him, but I couldn’t quite understand the gofundme account, wth was that for?
However, something else struck me in this article “I’ve even had friends of mine tell me kids were only nice to him to get him to mess with people.” What exactly does that mean? Has he been a bully to other kids at the direction of these so called bullies or someone else? Has his family not taught him right from wrong? Did he think that was ok until the tables were turned on him?
Yeah, I’m really starting to get annoyed by the whole thing now. This mother sounds suspect and I think she is milking it for what she can get. I think these black athletes need to “slow their rolls” on this one and look at the entire picture.
I want to feel sorry for this little boy because he only knows what his parents taught and showed him. At one point, I do believe he was an innocent child with a clean slate. On the flip side, I wonder how many times he has heard and repeated the N word, and not utter a single word saying it was wrong, but addressed it with a laugh among his other family members. Now the tables have turned, and due to a set of unfortunate circumstances, (his surgery/scars, nose, etc), his white peers are doing to him what his parents do to others. Disparaging them. You can’t/shouldn’t disparage another race/races and then turn around and try to solicit empathy and support from said disparaging races. It just doesn’t work that way. His mom is a money grubbing racist using her son to benefit her racist pockets, and in the end, nothing will be done about her son being bullied. GoFundMe money put on hold as it should be.
Karma is a mutha,The mother is a white supremacist female,and her son is being bullied by white kids.Aint that some sh*t.
Indeed, that’s some sh*t for yo ass! It starts at home.
Okay wait, in light of this new information “photos of the boy’s family posing with the Confederate flag” I can’t support this. While I stand by what I said, bullies are punk b—–s, I can’t feel sorry for a family who embraces hate and call it heritage. Now the shoe is on the other foot and black people are jumping on this “I forgive them” BS train. I don’t forgive them, the family showed America which side they were on and unless that photo is 50 plus or 100 years old, they can miss me wit’ it!
Maybe these celebs didn’t have all the information, but it’s too late now, but perhaps this can be used as a teaching tool for this family.
And let me also say, the stock photo that BAW used was not right and they really should be ashamed. I could understand if it were two little white children holding a conf flag but one of these kids is asian, so why this photo?
Passing Through – Jesus is blond and blue-eyed only to white folks. Jesus in fact was of bronze color with woolly hair…..
@John S
No dumbass, if it wasn’t for slavery you wouldn’t have it as good as you have it. This country was built on the backs, blood and sweat of enslaved Africans. All life came out of Africa even your white, blond blued eyed Jesus. So don’t act like you did black people some great favor…..GTFOH
SUFFER THE LITTLE CHILDREN. SINS OF THE FATHER…. BULLYING IS NEVER RIGHT AND SHOULD NEVER BE STOOD FOR. NOW THIS SITUATION HAS LANDED SQUARELY ON THIS MOTHERS SHOULDER. MAYBE NOW SHE CAN SEE HOW IT FEELS TO BE BULLIED. AND MAYBE SHE WILL THINK TWICE ABOUT THAT FUNKY FLAG AND IT’S BELIEFS. #KARMACANBEAREALBIT%$%$
You all ain’t nothing but a bunch of damn idiots who don’t know what that flag stands for. If it wasn’t for slavery you wouldn’t have it as good as you have it now. May God bless you little Keaton.
We have it as good as we do because God takes what people do from evil and turns it around fo good. I pray there’s some more of that to come.
White people want to believe for their own Shake That slaves were all a bunch of ignorant stupid people from the jungle who had and knew nothing. But you are very wrong.
Bullying is wrong, no matter who is doing it. Even if his mother is an idiot (I said “if”), I still have compassion for this kid. Nobody should have to go to school every day and be subjected to mean spirited, hateful comments or actions. This child shows a lot of insight. S.D. is right. Maybe this experience will cause his mother to reflect on her support of the confederate flag.
AMEN S.D! I still feel bad for the kid.
I sympathize that he is being bullied; however, scripture tells us that you reap what you sow. His family appears to embrace a symbol that stands for hatred, bigotry, discrimination, intolerance and degrading of other people. That is the seed they planted and now this is their harvest. The sins of the father rests upon the children. Perhaps this situation against her son will give her pause to think about her treatment of other people that don’t look like her…….and turn her around.
Beautiful comment, S.D, just beautiful! My heart goes out to this little fella! Humans can be so cruel!
Screw this kid and his family-if they embrace that damn Confederate flag.
That flag is a SIGN OF HATE.
Too bad he is being bullied!!!!!!!!!–Boo Hoo Hoo!!!!!!!