Last night at the HFPA-In Style Golden Globe Ambassador Reveal Party in Los Angeles, two of film industry’s Black queens graced the red carpet.
Insecure creator, Issa Rae and Hidden Figures star, Octavia Spencer both chose to be bold and bright in red.
Issa Rae went for a pink and red color block wearing Spring 2018 Brandon Maxwell sleeveless high neck gown with a belted waist.
She wore her hair in a high ponytail and opted for a nudish-brown lip. Issa was styled by Jason Rembert.
Octavia Spencer stayed true to Tadashi Shoji (she wears this designer almost exclusively on the red carpet), with a cold shoulder, red tea length dress with chiffon.
She went for a monochromatic look, pairing the dress with red shoes (loving the tie in the back) and a red clutch. She also went for red drop earrings.
The ladies look lovely! Tell us what you think of their outfits in the comment section.
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!
Black Actresses You Need To Know
Black Actresses You Need To Know
1. Amber Stevens WestSource:Amber Stevens West Instagram 1 of 13
2. Aja Naomi KingSource:Aja Naomi King Twitter 2 of 13
3. Alexandra ShippSource:Alexandra Instagram 3 of 13
4. Tessa ThompsonSource:PRPhotos.com 4 of 13
5. Teyonah ParisSource:PRPhotos.com 5 of 13
6. Logan BrowningSource:Logan Browning Instagram 6 of 13
7. Tika Sumpter7 of 13
8. Brely EvansSource:Brely Evans 8 of 13
9. Raven Goodwin9 of 13
10. Bresha Webb10 of 13
11. Gugu Mbatha-RawSource:PRPhotos.com 11 of 13
12. Lauren London12 of 13
13. Lauren London13 of 13
Issa Rae & Octavia Spencer Are Red Hot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com