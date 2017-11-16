CLOSE
Issa Rae & Octavia Spencer Are Red Hot

Last night at the HFPA-In Style Golden Globe Ambassador Reveal Party in Los Angeles, two of film industry’s Black queens graced the red carpet.

Issa Rae and Octavia Spencer

Source: Getty / Getty

Insecure creator, Issa Rae and Hidden Figures star, Octavia Spencer both chose to be bold and bright in red.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association And InStyle Celebrate The 75th Anniversary Of The Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Issa Rae went for a pink and red color block wearing Spring 2018 Brandon Maxwell sleeveless high neck gown with a belted waist.

Moet Celebrates The 75th Anniversary Of The Golden Globes Award Season

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

She wore her hair in a high ponytail and opted for a nudish-brown lip. Issa was styled by Jason Rembert.

Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'The Shape Of Water' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Octavia Spencer stayed true to Tadashi Shoji (she wears this designer almost exclusively on the red carpet), with a cold shoulder, red tea length dress with chiffon.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association And InStyle Celebrate The 75th Anniversary Of The Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'The Shape Of Water' - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'The Shape Of Water' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

She went for a monochromatic look, pairing the dress with red shoes (loving the tie in the back) and a red clutch. She also went for red drop earrings.

The ladies look lovely! Tell us what you think of their outfits in the comment section.

Issa Rae & Octavia Spencer Are Red Hot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

black actresses , Fashion , Issa Rae , Octavia Spencer , red

