Top Of The Morning: Geek Convention In Caspar, Wyoming

08/22/17- Sybil was so glad she went to see the Solar Eclipse in Caspar, Wyoming. It was definitely a wow moment as grown men and women were crying from being caught up in the moment! Sybil called it a Geek Convention as people wore totality and full eclipse t-shirts all over the place. Sybil’s wish that day was to be able to see the next one in 2024 in Dallas.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: