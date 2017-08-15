Retired Man Builds Mansion For Family And Friends [WATCH]

Retired Houston executive Reggie Van Lee is putting a new meaning behind the song We Are Family since he has his sisters, brother-in-laws and more with him in a 20,000 square foot mansion he built just for them.

(Photo Credit: Reggie Van Lee Facebook/ Fox 26 Houston)