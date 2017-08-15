Retired Man Builds Mansion For Family And Friends [WATCH]

Tom Joyner TV
| 08.15.17
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Retired Houston executive Reggie Van Lee is putting a new meaning behind the song We Are Family since he has his sisters, brother-in-laws and more with him in a 20,000 square foot mansion he built just for them.

Learn more about Mr. Lee’s huge gift above!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

(Photo Credit: Reggie Van Lee Facebook/ Fox 26 Houston)

Good News , positive news , Uplifting News

One thought on “Retired Man Builds Mansion For Family And Friends [WATCH]

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Just Added
Roseanne-Loving Restaurant Owner Posts Racist Message About Maxine Waters Going ‘Back To Africa’

Racism reared its ugly head...again.
Fire Sweeps Through Market In Kenya’s Capital, Killing 15
#JusticeForJunior: Family And Friends Mourn The Loss Of Bronx Teen
Tidal Problems: Kanye West And Jay-Z Deal With Legal Issues
Man Clings To Car While Girlfriend Drives [VIDEO]
Tyra Banks’ Mom Wants More Grand Babies
Tom Joyner Takes Stage At The Lion King [VIDEO]
Fans Mourn Rapper XXXTentacion At Florida Arena
Little Known Black History Facts: Reggae Sunsplash
13 items
June 28: This Day in Black Music History
Dr. Dre Loses Beats Headphones Case; Must Pay $25 Million
‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3, Episode 6: “Daddy Lessons”
Close