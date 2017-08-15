Retired Houston executive Reggie Van Lee is putting a new meaning behind the song We Are Family since he has his sisters, brother-in-laws and more with him in a 20,000 square foot mansion he built just for them.
(Photo Credit: Reggie Van Lee Facebook/ Fox 26 Houston)
One thought on “Retired Man Builds Mansion For Family And Friends [WATCH]”
I love my family, but I do not want to live with any of them. NOPE!