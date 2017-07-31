Huggy Lowdown: Sean Spicer Might Be on ‘Dancing With The Stars’?

07/31/17- The weekend was shorter than Amber Rose’s trip to the barber shop according to Huggy. Women who were no longer friends are getting back together because of the film Girls Trip. Reuniting crews all across America! Sean Spicer might be on Dancing With The Stars. He’s had a lot of practice two-stepping in the White House.

