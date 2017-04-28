‘Queen Sugar’ Teaser Hits The Web

It’s a little over a month to go but Queen Sugar will be back this summer in what will be a rich season for Black TV. Queen Sugar, Being Mary Jane, Insecure, Power and the second half of the current season of Greenleaf will all be on over the summer. Yesssss, bring on good Black TV. Queen Sugar just dropped a teaser trailer and more info on the upcoming season.

Shadow and Act reports:

Season 2 of the acclaimed drama series “Queen Sugar” will premiere on the OWN network in a similar fashion as it did last season, with a two-night event, launching on June 20 and June 21, at 10 p.m. on both nights.

In addition, OWN, along with “Queen Sugar” producer Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, also previously announced that SVOD rights to the series have gone exclusively to Hulu, with the first season premiering on the streaming platform on April 21 (that’s today), and subsequent seasons becoming available to stream following their initial season run on OWN.

And like season 1, season two will also feature an all-woman directing team that includes Kat Chandler, DeMane Davis, Cheryl Dune, Aurora Guerrero and Amanda Marsalis; other director names for what will be a 16-episode second season, are to be announced at a later date.

The series, created by Ava DuVernay who also executive produces with Oprah Winfrey, chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings in Saint Josephine, Louisiana. Based on the book by Natalie Baszile, Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe star as the siblings.

OWN has released a first look at season 2 via a teaser-trailer which is embedded below:

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.