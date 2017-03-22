Dr. Ian Smith Reveals What He Eats On His Cheat Day

| 03.22.17
We talked to Dr. Ian Smith about cheat meals and healthy go-to meals that are easy to fix at home. Can you guess what the celebrity fitness guru had to say? Watch and weigh in below with your guilt free snacks.

 

