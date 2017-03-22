Dr. Ian Smith Reveals What He Eats On His Cheat Day

We talked to Dr. Ian Smith about cheat meals and healthy go-to meals that are easy to fix at home. Can you guess what the celebrity fitness guru had to say? Watch and weigh in below with your guilt free snacks.
19 Celebrity Foodies You Love
19 photos Launch gallery
19 Celebrity Foodies You Love
1. Jourdan Dunn1 of 19
2. Kourtney Kardashian2 of 19
3. June AmbroseSource:Instagram 3 of 19
4. Chrissy TeigenSource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. KelisSource:Instagram 5 of 19
6. KelisSource:Instagram 6 of 19
7. OprahSource:Instagram 7 of 19
8. OprahSource:Instagram 8 of 19
9. Ayesha CurrySource:Instagram 9 of 19
10. Ayesha CurrySource:Instagram 10 of 19
11. Tamar BraxtonSource:Instagram 11 of 19
12. Tamar BraxtonSource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. 2 ChainzSource:Instagram 13 of 19
14. 2 ChainzSource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Tia Mowry-HardrictSource:Instagram 15 of 19
16. Tia Mowry-HardrictSource:Instagram 16 of 19
17. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 17 of 19
18. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 18 of 19
19. John LegendSource:Instagram 19 of 19
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.