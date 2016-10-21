‘Enemy Of The State’ Sequel To Become ABC Series

Jerry Bruckheimer is reviving his 1998 film Enemy of the State as an ABC series.

Will Smith starred in the film as a D.C. labor lawyer and dedicated family man who loses everything when he is framed for murder.

The potential series, which landed at ABC with a hefty put-pilot commitment, takes place two decades after the original film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bruckheimer — who produced the movie co-starring Gene Hackman, Jon Voight and Jack Black — will serve in the same capacity on the potential series. Morgan Foehl will pen the script. Jerry Bruckheimer Television’sJonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed will also exec produce.

The drama hails from ABC Studios, whose corporate sibling, Touchstone Pictures, produced the original movie alongside Jerry Bruckheimer Productions and Scott Free Productions.

Produced on a budget of $90 million, Enemy of the State went on to gross $250.6 million worldwide.

“Enemy of the State” is just the latest reboot set for the small screen. Already in the works this season are adaptations of “Dynasty” (The CW), “War of the Worlds” (MTV), “Magnum P.I.” (ABC), “The Lost Boys” (The CW), “Varsity Blues” (CMT), “The Departed” (Amazon), “Let the Right One In” (TNT) and “L.A. Law” (network pending).

