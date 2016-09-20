Jimmy Kimmel Under Fire With Civil Rights Leaders For Johnny Cochran Slur

Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson and other civil rights leaders on Monday, September 19 demanded an apology from TV host Jimmy Kimmel for his slur of the late famed civil rights attorney Johnnie Cochran. Kimmel made the despicable Emmy award ceremony crack that Cochran was in hell for defending O.J. Simpson.
“Kimmel, shamelessly and disgracefully used his popular TV show host platform to slander famed late civil rights attorney Johnnie Cochran,” says Hutchinson, “Cochran’s sin to Kimmel was that he was part of the Simpson’s defense team, a cherished constitutional right of all criminal defendants, ” says Hutchinson, “Kimmel disgraced himself and insulted those who regard Cochran as a champion of civil rights and constitutional protections with this slur. We call for a prompt apology to Cochran’s family and the public.”
Earl Ofari Hutchinson, President Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable
Dwayne Wyatt, L.A Black Employees for Fairness
Debbie Washington National Council of Negro Women
Robert Taylor, Black Ministerial Alliance
Lita Herron, President Youth Advocacy Coalition
Pedro Baez, Founder Voice of the People
Skip Townsend, Cease Fire
Vicky Lindsay Project Cry No More
Hutchinson and the other civil rights leaders aren’t the only ones pissed at Kimmel for the joke.
Former Johnnie Cochran associate, Carl Douglas also lashed out at Kimmel, after Courtney B. Vance won Best Actor in a Limited Series. Kimmel said, “I have to believe Johnnie Cochran is smiling up at us tonight.”
The idea that Cochran went to hell for repping O.J. was too much for Douglas to bear:
“That was a terribly offensive joke that Jimmy Kimmel made about my mentor and hero Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr.”
Hmm, speaking of Carl Douglas, the attorney has sympathy for his former O.J. Simpson trial opponent, Marcia Clark … but only up to a point … says TMZ.
In fact, Douglas appeared “TMZ Live” to talk about “The People v. O.J. Simpson” kicking butt at the Emmys. Marcia Clark was there with Sarah Paulson, who played her in the series and ended up winning a trophy. Paulson even made a special shout-out/apology to Marcia during her acceptance speech.
25 thoughts on “Jimmy Kimmel Under Fire With Civil Rights Leaders For Johnny Cochran Slur”
Amber, you’re an idiot. Blacks, especially black women are the most racist people I have ever met. Cochran was a disgusting racist.
Nobody is incensed that he made worst comments about Donald Trump that very same evening? If we stand for equal treatment we should be equally pissed, right?
Who cares??? It was a JOKE and Jimmy KIMMEL is funny as hell!!
White people got away with murdering so many Black people in the past and present day with these cops killing us to get paid leave. I don’t know if OJ did it and I don’t care he’s in prison. Johnny Cochran was an brilliant attorney. Kimmel take many seats with your cockeyed ass.
Johnny Cochran was an asshole!
Sorry for the type o (DIE) real upset
O boy Jimmy need to dead and go the fuck to hell and sent a text back and let’s us know the temperature ! You cross eye no talent so call comic !
I watched and heard that slur and thought it was way out of place to speak of Johnny Cochran like that. This whole OJ trial still has all these ppl feeling some kind of way after all these years. Cuba Gooding should have won for outstanding actor, but they despise OJ so much they would not vote for Cuba. Jimmy Kimmel should have refused to tell that “joke”. The writer of the “joke” should be identified also.
Didn’t watch the emmys. Won’t watch the the series TOO ONESIDE. Made the LAPD look like INNOCENT GOES BY THE BOOK POLICE DEPARTMENT. WHEN we all know BETTER. Jimmey Kimmel. should watch his mouth cause KARMA has a way of making you eat you WORDS. I don’t like his show anyway! And to Johnnie L. Cochran, may he RIP! Greaat man!
It is amazing no one ever talks about Robert Blake who given a “NOT GUILTY” verdict for the death of his wife. I will say it again, if OJ was accused of killing his first wife and this verdict would have came out “NOT GUILTY”, OJ would still have a job on NBC.
At the end of the day, NO ONE KNOW WHAT IS TRUTH about the OJ Simpson case but God and OJ. And to say who is going to H#LL is stupid. Kimmeble may be there before Johnny or anyone else.
Dang. I thought it was funny.
Yo Jimmie Kimmel–If you can’t say something decent-then STFU!!!!!!
White folks need to get over the original OJ verdict and be happy now that his dumb ass is in
JAIL!!!!
As for Johnnie Cochran–he was one of the best-if not the BEST criminal defense attorneys in this country.
OJ truly had the “dream team” on his side to defend him-J. Cochran, F. Lee Bailey, Durshowitz,
Robert Kardashian and Robert Shapiro!!!!!!!!!
Jimmy Kimmel also has cherished constitutional rights. One of his rights is free speech.
And we have the FREEDOM to go after him as well by making rude remarks. And this case was NOT the trial of the century. If we look back in history and see all the hateful people who murdered people and admitted they kill (Who really did the murder of Nicole and Ron is an opinion now. NO ONE knows the truth but OJ and God), OJ trial small compare to others.
When his free speech amounts to a joke that was not funny and tacky, then it is time for a massive tune-out of Jimmy Kimmel. Definitely can hit him with those who sponsor his show.
“In hell for defending OJ” where is the racial slur? I’m sure if Kimmel had said something like that about Clarence Thomas, Ben Carson or Herman Cain, Hutchinson would be inviting over for a cook-out, hell his so called Dream team knew he was guilty anyway,I still remember the WTF look on Kardashian’s face when the not guilty verdict came down
What the hell are you talking about? You must either be white or a wanna be, everyone knows that when you’e proven not guilty and a court of law, that you are innocent. Stop hanging around your white friends trying to fit in.
O.j.Simpson was proven guilty beyond any possible doubt. What else was proven is that black are racist.
When you’re proven “Not Guilty you are innocent”
Don’t let that statement bite you in the ass the next time a cop is acquitted in the shooting of an unarmed black man. (BTW stop hanging around my white friends? talk about a RACIST comment)
That statement won’t bite me because I understand the so called Justice System in America. But, the fact remains, if you’re not guilty in court, you’re not guilty. Instead of you worrying about it biting me, don’t let it bite you. I am used to white folks getting off!.
No Mrknowitall, a jury found him NOT GUILTY but a civil suit (which does not take much evidence to do found him guilty-and I think that was mostly due to public pressure). And NO, blacks can NOT be racist no matter how much you want that to be. Blacks have NEVER oppressed NOR does blacks have the power to oppress another group SYSTEMTICALLY with the belief that they are superior to another race. Go back to school and LEARN the REAL meaning of the word racist/racism. If blacks could be racist/racism, we would not still need to fight for civil rights, better schools, better housing without discrimination, worrying about getting jobs due to our ETHNIC names, what our hair looks like on a job or at school, etc. We can just do it and there is nothing no one can do about it but blacks CAN NOT do this.
Tell that to the slaves that had black masters. I dare say they may have felt a tad bit oppressed.
I didn’t know anybody watched this asshole.
Matter of time before his true feelings came to the surface..idiot.