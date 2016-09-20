Jimmy Kimmel Under Fire With Civil Rights Leaders For Johnny Cochran Slur

Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson and other civil rights leaders on Monday, September 19 demanded an apology from TV host Jimmy Kimmel for his slur of the late famed civil rights attorney Johnnie Cochran. Kimmel made the despicable Emmy award ceremony crack that Cochran was in hell for defending O.J. Simpson.

“Kimmel, shamelessly and disgracefully used his popular TV show host platform to slander famed late civil rights attorney Johnnie Cochran,” says Hutchinson, “Cochran’s sin to Kimmel was that he was part of the Simpson’s defense team, a cherished constitutional right of all criminal defendants, ” says Hutchinson, “Kimmel disgraced himself and insulted those who regard Cochran as a champion of civil rights and constitutional protections with this slur. We call for a prompt apology to Cochran’s family and the public.”

Earl Ofari Hutchinson, President Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable

Dwayne Wyatt, L.A Black Employees for Fairness

Debbie Washington National Council of Negro Women

Robert Taylor, Black Ministerial Alliance

Lita Herron, President Youth Advocacy Coalition

Pedro Baez, Founder Voice of the People

Skip Townsend, Cease Fire

Vicky Lindsay Project Cry No More

Hutchinson and the other civil rights leaders aren’t the only ones pissed at Kimmel for the joke.

Former Johnnie Cochran associate, Carl Douglas also lashed out at Kimmel, after Courtney B. Vance won Best Actor in a Limited Series. Kimmel said, “I have to believe Johnnie Cochran is smiling up at us tonight.”

The idea that Cochran went to hell for repping O.J. was too much for Douglas to bear:

“That was a terribly offensive joke that Jimmy Kimmel made about my mentor and hero Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr.”

Hmm, speaking of Carl Douglas, the attorney has sympathy for his former O.J. Simpson trial opponent, Marcia Clark … but only up to a point … says TMZ.

In fact, Douglas appeared “TMZ Live” to talk about “The People v. O.J. Simpson” kicking butt at the Emmys. Marcia Clark was there with Sarah Paulson, who played her in the series and ended up winning a trophy. Paulson even made a special shout-out/apology to Marcia during her acceptance speech.

What The Stars Wore To The 2016 Emmys 22 photos Launch gallery What The Stars Wore To The 2016 Emmys 1. Viola Davis and husband Vernon Source:PR 1 of 22 2. Taraji P Henson Source:PR 2 of 22 3. Sterling K. Brown and wife Michelle Source:PR 3 of 22 4. Jennifer Lewis Source:PR 4 of 22 5. Cuba Gooding Jr. Source:PR 5 of 22 6. Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson Source:AP 6 of 22 7. Tori Kelly Source:AP 7 of 22 8. Priyanka Chopra Source:AP 8 of 22 9. Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett Source:AP 9 of 22 10. E Host, Zuri Hall Source:Instagram 10 of 22 11. Trevor Jackson Source:Instagram 11 of 22 12. Viola Davis' accessories Source:Instagram 12 of 22 13. Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Instagram 13 of 22 14. Niecy Nash Source:Instagram 14 of 22 15. Terrence Howard Source:AP 15 of 22 16. Courtney B. Vance Source:AP 16 of 22 17. Sarah Paulson Source:PR 17 of 22 18. Kristen Bell Source:PR 18 of 22 19. Kerry Washington Source:PR 19 of 22 20. Viola Davis Source:Instagram 20 of 22 21. Terrence Howard Source:AP 21 of 22 22. Damon Williams and Key Source:AP 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Jimmy Kimmel Under Fire With Civil Rights Leaders For Johnny Cochran Slur What The Stars Wore To The 2016 Emmys

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: AP)