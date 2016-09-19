NEW: ‘Surviving Compton’ Trailer Shows Violence Between Michel’le & Dr. Dre

Even though “Straight Outta Compton” got rave reviews and went on to achieve a box office bonanza, it was panned by some, women in particular, for glossing over NWA member and prolific producer, Dr. Dre‘s abusive treatment of women. In a surprise move to some, Dre made a very public apology via a statement published by the NY Times:

“I apologize to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives…Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life. However, none of this is an excuse for what I did. I’ve been married for 19 years and every day I’m working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way. I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again.”

One of the women who accused Dre of being physical with her was singer Michel’le (Toussaint) who dated the hip hop/R&B producer 7 years and even had a son together. Michel’le has spoken on many occasions that he regularly beat her while they were together. During an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” radio program, she detailed the first time Dre allegedly hit her and also how Death Row Records CEO, Suge Knight, sometimes intervened on her behalf.

Not surprisingly, the singer with the squeaky talking voice would then date Knight for several years, in a relationship that she describes as like a “marriage, ” but ultimately the relationship was the source of complications in the lives of all three. In the end, however, she would be forever associated with the two men who built Death Row. And that leads us to the new biopic from Lifetime called “Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le.”

Now, the film’s trailer has now been released, and man, it’s a doozie, showing a physically abusive Dr. Dre and what went down between the two.

The bottom line is that “Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le” tells the tale of Michel’le Toussaint, who rose to fame in the early days of rap as the so-called “First Lady of Ruthless Records.” Surrounded by industry ballers like Eazy-Z , Tupac Shakur, and of course Suge Knight and Dr. Dre, she achieved major chart success – only to have it tarnished by betrayal and corrupt business dealings.

“Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le” – starring Rhyon Nicole Brown – is set to premiere on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8pm E/P on Lifetime.

(Photo Source: Lifetime Youtube screenshot)