Letoya Luckett Stars In TV One Series ‘Here We Go Again’, Talks Steamy Chemistry With Co-Star

Two time Grammy award-winning singer and former Destiny’s Child member Letoya Luckett stars in the new TV One series, Here We Go Again, alongside Wendy Raquel Robinson, Andra Fuller and Kyndall Ferguson.

“It’s a fun show. It’s a different concept. I play Maddy and she is trying to break a generational curse. My mother,who’s played by Wendy Raquel Robinson, got pregnant with me at 16 and I got pregnant with my daughter at 16, so I’m this over protective mom,” Luckett said.

Is there a message in the series?

“Life happens, things happen in your life. You can’t allow something like that to keep you in one place.”

Here We Go Again premieres Tuesday, February 9th at 8p/7p CST.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)