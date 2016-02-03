The mother of NBA star Kevin Durant will be the subject of an upcoming Lifetime original movie to be executive produced by Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere’s Flavor Unit.

Cassandra Freeman (Inside Man, Single Ladies) will star in the biopic, tentatively titled “The Real MVP: The Wanda Pratt Story.” The film will follow her journey as a single mom who struggled and sacrificed to raise her two sons, Tony and Kevin.

When he was named 2014’s NBA Most Valuable Player, Kevin Durant singled out his mother as “the real MVP” for all of her sacrifices that allowed him to pursue his dreams.

Tracie Thoms will play Pratt’s best friend and confidant. Pauletta Washington will play Pratt’s mom Barbara, while actors Daniel Bellomy and Nic Few will play the adult Kevin and Tony, respectively.

Watch his speech below:

Girl Power: Saluting The Best In Sports 13 photos Launch gallery Girl Power: Saluting The Best In Sports 1. Misty Copeland Source:Misty Copeland Facebook 1 of 13 2. Cappie Pondexter Source:Cappie Instagram 2 of 13 3. Skylar Diggins Source:Vogue via Skylar Diggins Instagram 3 of 13 4. Ronda Rousey Source:Ronda Instagram 4 of 13 5. Jackie Joyner Kersee Source:Courtesy 5 of 13 6. Althea Gibson Source:AP 6 of 13 7. Allyson Felix Source:Allyson Instagram 7 of 13 8. Venus and Serena Williams Source:AP 8 of 13 9. Lisa Leslie 9 of 13 10. Laila Ali Source:PR 10 of 13 11. Gabby Douglas Source:PR 11 of 13 12. Dominique Dawes Source:PR 12 of 13 13. Sanya Richards Ross Source:Sanya Instagram 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Kevin Durant’s Mom Gets Own Lifetime Biopic; Latifah to Produce Girl Power: Saluting The Best In Sports

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Kevin Durant Instagram)