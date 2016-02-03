The mother of NBA star Kevin Durant will be the subject of an upcoming Lifetime original movie to be executive produced by Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere’s Flavor Unit.
Cassandra Freeman (Inside Man, Single Ladies) will star in the biopic, tentatively titled “The Real MVP: The Wanda Pratt Story.” The film will follow her journey as a single mom who struggled and sacrificed to raise her two sons, Tony and Kevin.
When he was named 2014’s NBA Most Valuable Player, Kevin Durant singled out his mother as “the real MVP” for all of her sacrifices that allowed him to pursue his dreams.
Tracie Thoms will play Pratt’s best friend and confidant. Pauletta Washington will play Pratt’s mom Barbara, while actors Daniel Bellomy and Nic Few will play the adult Kevin and Tony, respectively.
Watch his speech below:
(Photo Source: Kevin Durant Instagram)
2 thoughts on “Kevin Durant’s Mom Gets Own Lifetime Biopic; Latifah to Produce”
I had the privilege to conversation with Ms. Pratt on a couple of occasions. She truly deserves this honor, she is truly an amazing mother. Very inspiring…..from a single one single mom to another.
I wish that family the best. All Black Boys can’t be a starring Athelete. The bottom line is just because you’re a single mom your kid does not have to turn out to be nothing. Single Women start raising and teaching your children. Just because the sperm donor is not there, that does not mean you give up and burden society with a troubled kid.